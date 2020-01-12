BRAZORIA
Council to again discuss billboard
Brazoria City Council will use a closed-door session to discuss a potential lawsuit and ordinance variance request from Gilbreath and Company with their attorney, according to the meeting agenda.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Brazoria City Hall, 201 S. Main St.
Council and staff tried to stop the advertising company from erecting a billboard at the corner of North Brooks Street and West Smith Street in November after City Manager Olan Massingill mistakenly issued a permit for it in August.
After an emergency council meeting and a stop work order, construction workers continued to fully construct the billboard. An action item that should be in open session Tuesday will consider a variance on the ordinance that bans billboards in the city, according to the agenda.
Also on the agenda is a request from a resident to speak about animal control issues and theft, approval of a logo for the city’s elevated water storage tank and changing Waste Connection’s heavy haul from Saturdays to Thursdays.
To see the full agenda, visit cityofbrazoria.org.
RICHWOOD
Council to talk city manager search
Richwood City Council will meet at 6:15 p.m. Monday after the Planning and Zoning Commission considers the re-plat of property in the Oakwood Shores subdivision at 6 p.m., according to the agendas. Both meetings will be at Richwood City Hall, 1800 N. Brazosport Blvd.
Council will use a closed-door session to discuss the city manager position, which Lindsay Koskiniemi has served in the interim since May, then potentially take action in public session, the agenda states.
Koskiniemi will update the council on a commercial appraisal of five parcels of land on Oyster Creek Drive, where there was once a municipal pool and Keep Richwood Beautiful hopes to create a community garden, the agenda states.
Council will also consider amending the current fiscal year’s budget to increase expenditures in the general fund for fire department, according to the agenda.
To see the full agenda, visit richwoodtx.gov.
