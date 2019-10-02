Jones Creek to examine speed limits
The village is once again discussing speed limits and appointing a committee to do so after a resident requested a lowered speed limit or “children at play” sign on Meadow Lane.
Jones Creek Board of Aldermen began discussing the issue after resident Mike Noska approached them with his concerns about people speeding on Live Oak Drive and Highway 36 in October. After a speed study, they ultimately decided to leave the limits alone.
At Friday’s meeting, Alderman Glenn Jordan suggested forming a committee to examine all the side streets in town, including the 30 mph Meadow Lane, rather than fixing one at a time.
Marshal William Tidwell said while people will still drive fast no matter the limit, 30 mph is too fast for some of the side streets.
Weigh station now has Wi-Fi, furniture
The weigh station located on Highway 288 northbound toward county road 45 is almost fully furnished and now has internet connection, Assistant County Engineer Clay Forister said.
The facility had a soft opening on Sept 3. and, at the time, the building was not yet furnished nor did it have an available internet connection, The Facts previously reported.
“There are just a few really small things left to finish up,” Forister said.
The station is fully operational and commercial vehicles and buses are to pull into the station when flashing yellow lights indicate they need to, Forister said.
Angleton ISD announces first PACE graduate
Angleton ISD’s PACE Academy announced its first graduate from the program Monday.
The school program allows for a more flexible work environment and students who wanted to be considered for the program had to apply, school Principal Colleen Tribble previously told The Facts.
“Angleton ISD launched the PACE program this semester with 60 students in the pilot class. The new graduation pathways is designed for Angleton High School students who are seeking a more flexible learning environment,” the district announced in a written statement.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.