While some manufacturing should be moved offshore or overseas, Dow Chemical Co. officials say they believe in keeping it and improving what already exists in Brazoria County.
Research, development and manufacturing go hand in hand, Dow Vice President of U.S. Gulf Coast Operations Rich Wells said. While the “R and D” presence helps boost manufacturing, it also works the opposite way, Wells said.
Dow turned a World Manufacturing Day celebration into a World Manufacturing Month with a varied panel of experts who offered their insight on the sector’s local impact on Tuesday afternoon.
Though the manufacturing day was the first Friday of October, the panel including Billy Bardin, Dow global operations technology director, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta and Tony Bennett, president of the Texas Association Of Manufacturing, gathered at Dow Diamond Center on Tuesday.
“It’s incredible what is happening in the manufacturing world,” Bennett said.
For example, Bennett told the audience to picture an old-fashioned sawmill they might have seen in a cartoon. Then, he said he saw a piece of equipment with a computer and laser that immediately determined which products could be cut out of a log and chopped it up within minutes.
“It maximized that natural cylinder,” he said.
That’s a dramatic change in manufacturing, Bennett said, adding that is happening rapidly and often with computer-aided technology.
Texas Association of Manufacturing has a team of about 12 lobbyists and experts who remind the Texas Legislature of manufacturing’s importance and make recommendations for its future, Bennett said.
“The manufacturing sector is absolutely critical to any advanced economy,” he said.
It is important to support the creation of any new manufacturing job, since each manufacturing job created spins off an average of 3.8 other new jobs, Bennett said. Most manufacturing jobs pay upwards of $80,000, he said.
Manufacturing incorporates modern technology, Bardin said. Though it needs much more hardened technology than can be used in the consumer market, the sector is making developmental strides, he said.
Dow has a goal to eliminate confined-space injuries by 2025, he said, telling the audience to imagine they are a few inches tall and have to climb into and inspect a water heater.
To completely eliminate confined-space injuries, they need to develop robotic tools to perform dangerous inspections like what he described in the place of humans, Bardin said.
But, Dow has to examine the delta of improvement when determining whether to make a change, Bardin said.
Dow is different from companies that were created in the 1980s and ’90s, since it had already been operating for about half of a century before that, he said. Dow already has a very efficient “legacy infrastructure,” he said.
Dow and other leading employers continue to make large investments in the local economy, which brings workers and growth, Sebesta said. Dow has been heavy in manufacturing for the last decade, he said.
“We want to continue to see that happening,” Sebesta said. “That is the basis of our community.”
When asked about the biggest threat to the future of manufacturing, the three panelists agreed on the looming lack of workforce. There is a prediction of 2 million unfilled jobs in the country in coming years, Bennett said.
“The opportunities are incredible for young people,” he said. “We have to get the word out.”
