The following people were indicted recently by a Brazoria County grand jury. An indictment is not a finding of guilt, only a determination enough evidence exists to proceed to trial.
Bryce Travis Krueger, 39, theft with two or more previous convictions.
John Valley Mahavier, 29, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Dale Conrad Nelson, 54, tampering with a governmental record.
Dale Conrad Nelson, 54, sex offenders duty to register.
Joel Lee Ron Jones, 21, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Joel Lee Ron Jones, 21, credit card or debit card abuse.
Joel Lee Ron Jones, 21, credit card or debit card abuse elderly.
Salvador Maldonado, 35, burglary of a vehicle two or more previous convictions.
Salvador Maldonado, 35, theft.
Salvador Maldonado, 35, burglary of a building.
Ralph Maldonado, 44, burglary of a building.
Ralph Maldonado, 44, theft.
Ralph Maldonado, 44, burglary of a vehicle two or more previous convictions.
Dominic Lee Villarreal, 17, aggravated robbery.
Elizabeth Norris, 27, continuous violence against the family.
Joseph Allen Newman, 49, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Joseph John Orrick, V, 21, assault family violence choking.
Randy Scott Paschke, 37, forgery.
Jason Michael San Miguel, 27, forgery.
Alan Michael Seretti, 41, possession of a controlled substance-enhanced.
Ethan C. Thieman, 28, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Jose Guadalupe Tinoco Lopez, 43, aggravated kidnapping.
Jacob Scott Watson, 21, assault family violence choking.
Drunshai Dekye Walker, 32, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Samuel Zaso, 47, counts one, two, three, and four, aggravated assault; criminal episode.
Veronica Marie Zambada, 37, assault family violence with previous conviction enhanced.
Jared Ashton Zellars, 27, theft-aggregated.
Van Allen Aycock, 29, theft of firearm.
Lucas Jose Marc Chavez, 25, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Lucas Jose Marc Chavez, 25, theft.
James Arthur Clark, 39, possession of a controlled substance-enhanced.
Rick Loren Collier, 50, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Brionna Ruth Davis, 21, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Sabrina Fatima Ferrell, 30, aggravated assault.
Deja Monae Green, 21, theft-aggregated.
Clifton Ray Glover, 55, assault family violence choking with previous conviction-habitual.
Walton Robert Jennings, 29, possession of a controlled substance.
Delano Duncan Jennings, 70, deadly conduct discharge firearm.
Kenneth O’Neal Branch, 38, evading arrest with previous conviction-enhanced.
Jesus B De Leon Hernandez, , 25, evading arrest.
Timothy Alan Faison, 53, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Roderrick De Shon Beverely, 37, theft with two or more previous convictions.
James Doyle Britton, 44, possession of a controlled substance.
Shaston Nicole Houston, 40, possession of a controlled substance.
Randie Jounette Critchlow, 32, driving while intoxicated third or more.
William Cody Baker, 41, evading arrest with prior conviction-enhanced.
Corbann Gabriel Bray, 26, possession of a controlled substance-enhanced.
James Boyd, 40, robbery-enhanced.
Eric Scott Bowyer, 38, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Raymond Lee Chappie 36, count one, assault family violence with previous conviction; count two, assault family violence choking; criminal episode.
Marcus Craft, 44, evading arrest.
Robert Bryan Dohle, 46, theft with two or more previous convictions-enhanced.
Kayla Alysa Edwards, 17, possession of a controlled substance.
Mason Andrew Huffman, 39, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver-enhanced.
Kaitlyn Chantal Jones, 25, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Tylerver Jermaine Lewis, a.k.a. Toliver Lewis, 44, evading arrest-habitual.
Keith Love, 35, evading arrest.
Aaron Joseph McCune, 28, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Aaron Joseph McCune, 28, unlawful possession of firearm by felon.
Jarrod Henry McGinnis, 26, assault peace officer.
Joe Munoz, 55, burglary of a building-enhanced.
Joe Munoz, 55, prohibited substance in a correctional facility-habitual.
Jaramie Alan Morris, 33, possession of a controlled substance.
Jaramie Alan Morris, 33, count one and two — possession of a controlled substance; criminal episode.
Reno Moffett, 22, counts one, two, three, and four, credit card or debit card abuse; criminal episode.
Kevin Duane Nesby, 54, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Austin Michael Ogea, 26, possession of a controlled substance.
Izeal McKinley Owens, 40, count one, possession of a controlled substance; count two, tampering with physical evidence; criminal episode-enhanced.
Patricia Ann Price, 34, possession of a controlled substance.
Cesar Ludgardo Proano, a.k.a. Jose Hernandez Rodriguez, 33, possession of a controlled substance.
Pedro Antonio Rodriguez Cabrera, 34, possession of a controlled substance.
Cynthia Renee Truelove, 47, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Marshall Otis Viers, 35, possession of a controlled substance.
Javien DeJoun Marks, assault family violence choking-habitual.
Teresa Zamora, 51, aggravated assault on a public servant.
Stephanie Dawn Sims, 34, possession of a controlled substance.
Dustin Lee Lyons, 29, possession of a controlled substance.
