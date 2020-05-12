Although congregations never had to stop in-person services because of the pandemic, many did so out of concern for church members and in the interest of community safety to fight the spread of the potentially deadly disease.
While moving their messages to live streaming hasn’t affected the faith congregations share, some are ready to start welcoming people back into the chapel, local religious leaders say.
“We’re planning to go back to normal services on May 17,” said Pastor Ryan Olivier of Triumph Church in Angleton. “We’re waiting a couple weeks to see if the curve goes up or down because things are reopening. We’re going to re-evaluate the week of the 17th.”
As part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to reopen Texas, churches and places of worship were allowed to expand their occupancy May 1.
Per the governor’s guidelines, Triumph’s families in attendance will be adequately spaced out during services.
“We’re going to leave a row in between people and also space in between every family,” Olivier said. “All of our volunteers will wear masks and we’ll have hand sanitizer available.”
Although a “meet and greet” is common as part of its services, they will be discouraged for now.
“Our services will start without child care just to keep everybody safe,” Olivier said. “Before and after services, people will not be allowed to congregate in the foyer and we will not have a meet and greet during the service.”
Many churches will continue to live stream services to reach medically at-risk members of congregations.
Angleton First Baptist Church Pastor Shawn Thomas encouraged those with health risks and sick people to stay home.
“We are having those 65 and older in a separate service in a separate building,” Life Foursquare Church Pastor Cere Muscarella said. “We will have four separate services in four different auditoriums, so we have more time to disinfect the space in between services. We don’t have to get them ready for reuse on the same day.”
Most Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church in Angleton resumed services Monday but with strict guidelines, the Rev. Khoi Le said in an online announcement. The church has devised a new Mass plan by last name to restrain the number of people attending each service.
Daniel Cardinal DiNardo gave local parishes in the Houston-Galveston Archdiocese permission to resume in-person services May 2, though with restrictions.
“The Cardinal has asked that everybody in the church wear masks,” Le said in an informational video. “The Cardinal reminds us though that there is no obligation to come, so we ask if you don’t feel comfortable coming, we will still be live streaming.”
Similar to Most Holy Trinity, the Lake Jackson Church of Christ is going to have its first assembly Sunday. Although the church is not requiring people to wear masks, it will have only one entrance available and the communion plate will not be passed around, according to its website.
Olivier encourages residents who cannot make it to in-person services not to feel guilty.
“Don’t feel bad, you can watch live and we’re not judging anybody by attendance,” he said. “We are the church, you don’t have to go to a building to be the church. The bible says we don’t have the spirit of fear but of power, love, and a sound mind.”
