RICHWOOD — After months of searching, Richwood City Council offered Eric Foerster the city manager position.
Foerster is a pilot by trade but has 26 years of municipal government and law enforcement experience, he said. He has been police chief of Jersey Village, Vidor and Colorado City, and served multiple interim city administrative positions, Foerster said.
Thirty-one people, including Interim City Manager Lindsay Koskiniemi, applied for the position, consultant Chris Hartung said.
After the council interviewed candidates Jan. 25, Foerster attended a special meeting Monday night.
Mayor Steve Boykin and council members Melissa Strawn, Matt Yarborough and Mark Brown met in executive session with the city attorney for two hours Monday evening. For half of the time, they brought Foerster in for the discussions.
Koskiniemi will retain her finance director position, Boykin said, adding he is excited to have a well-rounded team of administrators in Richwood. Koskiniemi has the relevant education and experience to make sure to get the city’s finances to the best position possible, he said.
“I’m appreciative and grateful to the mayor and members of council for allowing me to serve Richwood as interim city manager,” Koskiniemi said.
She has done a great job during her nine months filling the spot since Michael Coon left in May, Boykin said.
“I can’t thank her enough,” he said.
After emerging from the discussions, Brown made a motion to have Hartung extend the offer to Foerster. The present council members unanimously accepted the motion.
“We had some good candidates and I think the profile they originally developed, he’s had some relevant experience and I think he’ll be a good fit,” Hartung said.
Foerster signed the two-year contract Tuesday morning. Boykin was still reviewing the contract with the city attorney Tuesday afternoon and was not prepared to release salary details, he said.
It was an important decision that required much discussion, but the council ended up being on the same page about the hire, Strawn said.
“He really seemed like a well-rounded candidate,” she said.
His experience includes directing a public works department and being an interim city manager during a flood, so he has been through the same things Richwood has, Strawn said.
“He truly understood where we’re coming from,” she said.
During the interview, Foerster made a great first impression and shared many good ideas he has for the city, Strawn said.
His references had great things to say about him, she said.
“I really feel confident he’s going to be a good one,” Strawn said.
Foerster has the right education, experience and other qualifications the council was looking for, Boykin said.
“He’s kinda got that experience plus the police experience. … He’ll understand the needs of the police department as well as emergency management,” Boykin said.
The incoming city manager applied for the job because he was ready to shift exclusively toward city administration from law enforcement, Foerster said, and he is also an avid hunter and fisher who wanted to live closer to the coast.
Richwood’s staff and council all have a great attitude, which is refreshing, he said.
“I was very impressed with the city staff. They’re all well certified for their positions ... super friendly people,” Foerster said.
Foerster said he plans to move to Richwood from the Houston area, a priority council previously discussed, and hopes to start the job Feb. 17.
Boykin thinks that with him on board, the city will have a well-rounded team to work on the various aspects the city can improve upon, he said.
“We’re just proud to have him and we look forward to moving forward with him,” Boykin said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.