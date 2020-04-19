ANGLETON — The county’s announcement of only two new COVID-19 cases Saturday is good news, but it’s not necessarily indicative of anything, County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
“It just may mean on Monday that we may get a big load of cases,” Sebesta said. “That remains to be seen. It is good news — the lower cases we see every day is a good thing, but we did have 17 yesterday so I wouldn’t read a lot into just having two cases today.”
Testing labs are also less staffed on weekends, so results may come back more slowly, and it is “absolutely” too soon to be seeing any trends in the numbers, Sebesta said.
“I’ll let you know in a week what the trends are this week,” he said.
Saturday’s two cases, a man in his 30s and a man in his 40s, both in Pearland, bring the Brazoria County total to 304 cases, 141 of which are still active. County officials also announced six newly recovered individuals, bringing the total number of recoveries to 160 — more than half of all reported cases of COVID-19 in the county.
Brazoria County also seen three deaths — less than 1 percent of all cases countywide.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
Sebesta did not know whether the number of cases might be peaking for the county, but emphasized that, regardless, “peaking does not mean game over. It just means we’re at halftime.”
People should continue on with social distancing, keeping contact with other people to an absolute minimum, and washing their hands on a very regular basis or using hand sanitizer when access to soap and warm water is not available.
“I’m hoping that’s a habit that people will carry forward,” Sebesta said of hand washing. “Because they should’ve been doing that already.”
He also urges people to wear masks while out in public per recommendations from the CDC, and to be smart and use common sense moving forward — especially as the state starts easing restrictions. “The positive aspect is that we’ll start seeing folks go back to work. We’ll see businesses hopefully coming back,” Sebesta said. “The negative will be, there’s always a chance that we will see, if folks aren’t careful, then we will possibly see a spike in cases, and that is absolutely what we don’t want to see.”
Sebesta’s biggest concern is people will begin to drop their guard, he said.
“Folks are just gonna have to do it smartly,” he said. “The governor said he’s gonna come back with some guidelines for reopening, so I’m gonna be very looking forward to seeing what those guidelines are — and hope that people will adhere to them.”
BONNENS GIVING SHIRTS TO SUPPORT NONPROFITS
A donation made to one of a half-dozen charities will earn a T-shirt from Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen and his wife, Kim.
“Many of you have noticed the T-shirt proclaiming my recent unfiltered message to individuals not heeding the call for social distancing,” Bonnen said ni a statement Saturday. “It was blunt but important — let’s ‘Quit Being An Ass’ and show love and respect for the lives of others.”
Participating nonprofits include Brazosport Cares Food Pantry, Brazoria County Dream Center, Feeding Texas, Mobile Loaves & Fishes, Soldiers’ Angels and the National Domestic Violence Hotline.
Donations of $20 or more made before 5 p.m. Wednesday at one of those organizations’ websites can be rewarded with a shirt. Donors can email a screenshot or receipt of their donation to QuitBeingAnAssTshirt@gmail.com, along with the sender’s name, physical mailing address and T-shirt size, and Bonnen will send them a T-shirt.
