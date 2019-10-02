BRAZORIA — A Needville man was flown to the hospital after a car pulled out in front of his motorcycle, which caught fire, according to law enforcement.
A 19-year-old Brazoria man was going to make a left turn onto Highway 36 at 3:55 p.m. Sunday after traveling east on CR 677, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Stephen Woodard said. His Hyundai Sonata failed to yield to a Kawasaki motorcycle and the vehicles collided at the center line of Highway 36, he said.
The motorcycle caught fire, but the 69-year-old Needville man was not burned, Woodard said. He was flown by medical helicopter to Memorial Hermann Hospital for other injuries to his limbs, he said.
The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet and the driver was wearing a seatbelt, Woodard said.
The Hyundai driver was not injured, he said.
