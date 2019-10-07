LAKE JACKSON
Saturday night shooting under investigation; man hospitalized
A shooting that occurred Saturday evening is actively being investigated, according to Police Department officials.
Officers responded to a call reporting shots being fired on the 400 block of Flag Lake Drive at about 7:46 p.m. Upon arrival, officers identified empty handgun shell casings in the parking lot of the apartment complex, but they were unable to locate suspects at the scene, according to a news release.
Witnesses said they noticed a disturbance between a group of men before hearing gunshots in the area, the release states. One man was transported via personal vehicle to the emergency room at CHI St. Luke’s Lake Jackson Hospital with gunshot wounds in both legs.
Officers were able to make contact with the man before he was transported to a hospital in Houston for further medical treatment.
No other information is being released at this time as officials continue to investigate the shooting.
