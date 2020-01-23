ALVIN — A 17-year-old is in critical condition after being shot during an altercation Wednesday morning, Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Varon Snelgrove said.
The person who shot him remained at large Wednesday evening, Snelgrove said.
A shooting was reported to the sheriff’s office between 1:30 and 2 a.m., with the caller saying it happened in the 4500 block of Highway 35, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Deputies later learned the incident occurred in the 1200 block of Connie Street in Alvin and continued down the highway.
Investigators believe the altercation was carried out between two cars as they traveled down Highway 35, the release states.
The suspected shooter fired into the car of the Lake Jackson teen, who was hit several times by gunfire, Snelgrove said.
The teen was taken to Clear Lake Regional Hospital by ambulance, where he remained in stable but critical condition Wednesday, Snelgrove said.
Officers are unable to interview the teen because of his injuries and have no leads on the shooter, Snelgrove said.
“The suspect hasn’t been identified, like I said, because of the other teen’s condition, we’re not able to interview him just yet,” Snelgrove said.
Investigators are not sure what caused the altercation, Snelgrove said.
