Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
National Day of Prayer: Noon at First Capitol Park, 1300 N. 13th St., West Columbia, in the parking lot. Set up drive-in style. Free; public welcome. Call 979-345-3123.
National Day of Prayer live steam: 5:30 p.m. from the Lake Jackson Civic Center featuring county and local officials. Theme is “Pray to God’s Glory across the Earth”; Can be viewed via Facebook on the individual streams of participants including Lake Jackson Mayor Bob Sipple, Clute Mayor Calvin Shiflet, Willow Church and First Baptist Church of Lake Jackson, among others.
Brazosport ISD Virtual Career Fair: 9 a.m. to noon. Multiple positions available. Register at www.jobsconnected.com/bisd or email humanresources@brazosportisd.net.
Tuesday
Christian Women’s Connection Luncheon: 10 a.m. via Zoom. Enjoy fellowship and sharing prayers. Email dlw101556@gmail.com if you want to join. Call 979-308-6125.
