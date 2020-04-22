FREEPORT — City leaders will give residents opportunity to weigh in on a recommended 16 percent increase in the residential water rate, money that would go toward making infrastructure improvements and balancing the utilities fund budget, council members were told during a teleconference meeting.
Water Resources Planner Adam Connor of Freese and Nichols, a professional engineering and consulting firm, recommended Freeport increase usage charges for all customer classes and tiers by 16 percent next fiscal year, he said during Monday’s session. A 5 percent increase would follow in fiscal year 2022, with subsequent annual increase of between 0 and 3 percent through 2030.
The increases would pay for water and wastewater system improvements, expected increase in fees from the Brazosport Water Authority and create a reserve fund for utilities. The higher rates also would allow the utilities budget to balance; money from the general fund is needed to cover utilities expenses each year now.
“Our goal is to break even and build a reserve fund,” Connor said. “We assume in this rate study a transfer of $150,000 from the water and wastewater fund to the general fund. We would get $10 million worth of capital improvements for $7 million.”
The $10 million in capital improvements would be funded through a loan from the Texas Water Development Board, according to Connor’s presentation. The state agency forgives 30 percent of the capital cost, reducing the borrowed amount to $7 million.
Mayor Brooks Bass understood the hefty initial increase might alarm residents, but said the city is still in a good spot for taxpayers.
“Freeport has historically had low utility bills,” Bass said. “This increase will fund the wastewater fund. Even with the increase, we are still second-lowest in the county behind Lake Jackson.”
Residential customers currently pay a combined $47.04 monthly for 5,000 gallons. The proposed 16 percent increase would raise that to $54.57 next fiscal year and $57.30 in 2022. By 2030, under Connor’s recommendation, the rate would increase to $65.15.
Commercial rates would increase from a combined $663.55 for 41,000 gallons this year to $809.30 next fiscal year and $966.26 in 2030. Large water users would see their fees climb from the current $59,046.57 for 2.2 million gallons to $69,441.42 next year and $82,909.49 in 2030.
Staff does not recommend an immediate rate increase, an agenda note from Assistant City Manager Stephanie Russell states, but the city should prepare for one in the future.
Bass believes the issue is important enough that an in-person public hearing should take place, which means waiting until after pandemic restrictions are lifted, he said.
“I’m one of those people that has difficulties with technology,” Bass said. “Hopefully this ends soon and we will be able to open for public. On something this important, we will do this in the park where it’s open if need be. That’s how important this issue is.”
In other business Monday, Bass was against putting limitations on what employees can say on their personal social media accounts.
“I’m a big believer in freedom of speech and wanted greater clarification on the rules,” Bass said. “I think administration did a good job, but felt employees needed to look at it before we made a decision.”
City Manager Tim Kelty proposed adopting guidelines for what is an isn’t acceptable, comparing it to social media policies instituted in the private sector. The proposed policy admonished employees not to post anything that will interfere or conflict with the duties and job performance of themselves or reflect negatively on the city.
“Employees have the right to speak out as private citizens on matters of public concerns, so long as the speech does not unduly disrupt the operations or missions of the city,” the policy states.
In response to COVID-19, Kelty said the city requires employees have their temperatures taken prior to entering any city facility, he said.
“Our job is to protect the public and our employees,” Kelty said. “If you have a temperature more than 100 degrees, you would be sent home.”
All employees are equipped and required to wear masks when in public, Kelty said.
The city has also provided daycare services for any employees with children, Bass said.
On Russell’s recommendation, council delayed a vote on repayment options for an overpayment in sales and use taxes from the Comptroller. Council received notice the city was overpaid by more than $533,000 after a taxpayer filed refund claim, Bass said.
