ANGLETON — With the school year already underway, Angleton ISD officials are focusing on new issues brought about by the most recent legislative session and fine-tuning goals for the next year.
School officials are navigating disciplinary actions for students found with marijuana on campus after a new Texas law, which legalizes hemp, had some unintended consequences for lower-level marijuana offenses.
Superintendent Phil Edwards said at a board meeting this week that as far as he is concerned, disciplinary procedures will remain in place as they previously existed. The only difference, he said, would be if no legal charges are brought against the student for the offense because of the hemp law, which allows THC content up to 0.3 percent without being penalized.
Edwards said they will have to wait to see how county officials and District Attorney Jeri Yenne want to handle the lower-level crimes.
Addressing the student handbook for the 2019-20 school year Tuesday night, Edwards said he wants to place an emphasis on education so kids understand what is legal and what isn’t.
“We want to focus on keeping kids in class the best way possible,” Edwards said. “When they’re not in class, they’re not as effective. We’ve also seen a vaping increase ... We need to get schools to educate about what vaping is, what the consequences are, what’s legal what’s not legal, the hazards of all those things.”
In preparing students for their future, Assistant Superintendent Adam Stephens also presented a plan to make sure all Angleton seniors are ready for a career, college or military service when they leave.
“We want to align career outcomes and goals,” Stephens said. “How are we holding schools and districts accountable?”
Though data presented this year reflects last year’s graduates, Stephens said 55 percent of Angleton students met the college readiness criteria for 2018-19 with a projected 60 percent of students meeting it this school year. For the 2020-21 school year, Stephens said that number should rise to 85 percent.
The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board projects that by the year 2030, at least 60 percent of Texans ages 25 to 34 will have a degree or certificate, Stephens said during his presentation at the meeting.
Board member Dana Tolbert said educating parents about these goals is just as important as educating students.
“How are we educating parents? This seems like it needs to be in our faces more regularly,” Tolbert said.
Edwards said the district’s goal is to begin preparing students for college readiness before they hit high school and that the school website should have a portal for both the students and parents to keep track of upcoming testing dates and the student’s progress.
”We’ve talked a lot about this not just being a high school program, but really starting it in junior high,” Edwards said.
Stephens said he hopes all Angleton seniors will be ready for a career path or college when it comes time to leave the district and move forward.
