RICHWOOD — A man accused of opening the new year with gunfire found himself in handcuffs facing a felony charge, police say.
William Dominque, 36, is free on bonds totaling $40,000 after he was released from Brazoria County jail hours after his arrest Wednesday, according to online records.
Police responded to a call at 12:07 a.m. Wednesday about a man firing a gun in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 400 block of Timbercreek Drive, Richwood Police Detective Jarrett Skelton said.
Officers found Dominque walking around a building and two witnesses told police he was the man shooting a gun, Skelton said. They located several bullet casings, both fired and unfired, he said.
Dominque was arrested and charged with deadly conduct by discharging a firearm, a third-degree felony, Skelton said.
Officers used a search warrant in Dominque’s residence, where they found a .223 caliber rifle that was reported stolen out of San Marcos Police Department, Skelton said, along with bulletproof body armor.
After that search, Dominque was charged with possession of body armor by a felon, a third-degree felony, and theft of a firearm, a state-jail felony, Skelton said.
State-jail felonies are punishable by up to two years in state jail and third-degree felonies are punishable by up to 10 years in prison for each charge.
Shooting a gun without knowing where the ammunition is going to land is extremely dangerous, Skelton said, “especially in a multi-family complex.”
No one was hurt, he said. Dominque’s online address indicates he lives in the same complex where he allegedly fired a gun.
