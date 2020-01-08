FREEPORT — The city once again tabled discussion about turning hundreds of acres of a renewal tract property into Municipal Utility District No. 1 on Monday night, but will reopen the topic at a special public meeting Monday, City Manager Tim Kelty said.
“It’s very important to be transparent and so we decided to give the public the opportunity to discuss the issue,” Kelty said.
Creating a municipal utility district would allow the developer to fund the project through bonds, paid by homeowners of residences on the property as a MUD tax. The city wants the economic growth, but would like to make sure it’s done with the city’s best interest in mind, Kelty said.
Mayor Brooks Bass said council previously chose to review more information before deciding upon the important issue.
In doing so, Bass said they are safeguarding the interests of the city, which is their duty.
The owner of the property, Clinton Wong, is a developer and president of Skymark Development, a real estate development and management company.
Wong purchased the 327-acre tract in 2013 for $1.2 million from the city, Kelty said. His vision was to turn it into Freeport Enterprise Park, which would be divided into light industrial and residential uses.
Though it’s been almost seven years since the purchase, a residential development has not yet been constructed on the property.
Another development of a 13-acre residential subdivision with 65 to 70 homes on Second Street near Brazosport High School is something Wong hoped to include in the utility district agreement in December.
The plot of land is an entirely separate project from the renewal tract — and the city didn’t feel completely comfortable with that, Kelty said.
“One of the issues we’ve been struggling with is Mr. Wong’s desire to include the 13 acres, separate from the land, into the MUD,” Kelty said. “So we’re trying to determine how to come to a resolution without unduly putting taxpayers at risk to develop that property.”
The city wants the economic growth, Kelty said, but he wants to make sure the public is able to have a say in this move.
“We want this decision to be mutually beneficial for everyone,” Kelty said.
Those wishing to address council about the topic can formally put in a request with the city prior to the 6 p.m. meeting in council chambers at 430 N. Brazosport Blvd., Kelty said.
