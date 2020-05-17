ANGLETON ISD
The Angleton ISD Board of Trustees is expected to discuss teacher and staff recognition in addition to regular business when they meet in person at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Administration Building, 1900 N. Downing St.
Recognitions to be discussed are Campus Teachers of the Year, Rookie Teacher of the Year and the Support Staff Employee of the Year, according to the meeting agenda.
Regular business will include discussion of new hires; repayment of choir trip costs; participation in the Texas Schools Health Benefits Program for alternate group health medical coverage; and the Resolution for Schools and Libraries Universal Services for the next school year, as well as filing applications for funding for the 2020-21 year, the agenda states. Superintendent Phil Edwards will give a bond update, according to the agenda.
The board also will go into closed session to discuss personnel, student information and disciplinary matters and security, the agenda states.
BRAZOSPORT ISD
Brazosport ISD will meet virtually Monday evening to discuss extending the school day and a guaranteed maximum price for Brazoswood High School campus construction, according to the meeting agenda.
The proposal to extend the school day comes after students have not been able to have classes on campus from March 16 through May 22, the agenda item states. Public school students are required to attend school 75,600 minutes for one school calendar year, and the current calendar provides for 76,560 minutes, which accounts for two extra days of instruction, the item states. The proposal is to add 30 minutes to the current school day calendar, providing for 81,600 minutes, or 14 extra days.
Approval of the item would change the school day hours to 8:05 a.m. to 4:05 p.m. for elementary campuses including Clute Intermediate and Lanier Middle Schools, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for secondary campuses, and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for the Lighthouse Learning Center and Brazos Success Academy, the item states.
Board members will decide whether to approve the guaranteed maximum price of $83,277,102 for the construction of Brazoswood’s new Career and Technical Education building, the agenda item states. This number is more than $700,000 under budget, and the funds are included in the 2019 Bond Program, the agenda item states. The meeting agenda also includes a bond planning and construction update.
Because the meeting will take place virtually, members of the public are asked to submit written comments to lfaulk@brazosportisd.net regarding agenda items by 4 p.m. Monday.
People can join the meeting by phone at 443-461-4963, with meeting code 999 167 754# or by videoconference at stream.meet.google.com/stream/46c3da79-8ce7-438b-bc4b-976a71e72b3a.
DANBURY ISD
The Board of Trustees will elect board officers as well as consider three new positions and three new professional personnel contracts.
Potential new positions include a vocation nurse for the middle and high school, a Life Skills teacher and a Life Skills Aide, the agenda states. Potential personnel contracts include teachers at each of the district's three schools.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Monday in the Danbury High School library, 5611 Panther Drive, with no public access.
Board members also will discuss and consider Texas Education Agency waivers, the Greater Gulf Coast Interlocal Agreement and the student code of conduct, the agenda states.
Anyone interested in attending the meeting may join via Zoom or telephone. For information on how to access the meeting or to view the full agenda, visit www.danburyisd.org
FREEPORT CITY COUNCIL
Budgetary concerns and amendments after the release of the city's sales tax report for March top Monday's meeting agenda.
The budget adjustment would include a reduction of revenue and expenditures to the General Fund totaling $185,275, according to the agenda.
The council is also recommended to approve a task authorization to allow Freese and Nichols representatives to proceed in soliciting bids for electrical work at the Stormwater pump station, the agenda said.
Council will meet 6 p.m. Monday at Freeport Riverplace, 733 Mystery Harbor Lane. Per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, all attendees are required to wear a facemask.
Guests may join remotely by calling 425-436-6312 and using the access code 315225. Guests can also view at join.freeconferencecall.com/city_council_051820 by using the same access code.
The meeting agenda can be viewed at freeport.tx.us.
FREEPORT PLANNING AND ZONING
The Planning and Zoning Commission is organizing a public hearing for zoning adjustments downtown to allow better construction and improvements.
With current zoning restrictions, developers have to overcome multiple obstacles to secure building permits downtown, city leaders have said.
The hearing will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Freeport Riverplace, 733 Mystery Harbor Lane, inside the municipal park.
Visit the ordinance at the city website, freeport.tx.us.
JONES CREEK
The Board of Alderman will consider extending the mayor’s declaration of a local disaster due to public health emergency and approve a letter to the governor discussing COVID-19 concerns.
Alderman alsowill discuss funding from Centerpoint Energy for damages to Wendon Road and Smith Road during the Bailey-Jones Creek 345kV transmission line project, the agenda states.
The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 7207 Stephen F. Austin, Jones Creek. No in-person attendance will be allowed. Anyone interested in joining the meeting may do so at zoom.us/j/98568639889, or by calling 346-248-7799, 253-215-8782 or 301-715-8592 and entering code 985 6863 9889.
Visit villageofjonescreektexas.com for the full agenda.
LAKE JACKSON
City Council will consider a draft of a “no camping” ordinance at its meeting Monday, which city leaders previously mentioned in relation to a subcommittee focused on homelessness in the city.
The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 25 Oak Drive.
Members also will consider a request for Barbie Rhodes Dance to have a recital on the Civic Center Plaza in July, according to the agenda. Other agenda items include rescheduling board and commission meetings for the rest of the year, a $252,500 emergency repair of a sewer pipe and enforcing a sign ordinance during the COVID-19 pandemic, the agenda states.
Visit lakejackson-tx.gov to see the full agenda.
QUINTANA
Town leaders will review financials, including sponsorships and potential lease agreements to the county, when it meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at 814 N. Lamar.
The Gulf Coast Bird Observatory and the Brazosport Convention & Visitors Council may both receive sponsorships from the town, the agenda states, including a proposed $35,000 contribution to the Gulf Coast Bird Observatory.
Board members will also discuss leasing Xeriscape Park to the Brazoria County Parks Department for 25 years, the agenda states.
To view the full agenda, visit www.quintanatx.org.
SWEENY
Sweeny City Council will discuss payment options for three vehicle loans when it meets Tuesday night.
Options are to use the Infrastructure Donations Funds to pay off a CO 2006 loan worth $32,400. Other proposals included using Water Softener account funds to pay off a 2017 Ford Explorer and Kubota Tractor worth a combined $22,881.06. Each fund has more than $243,000, according to the meeting agenda.
The council will also discuss changing its regular meeting schedule due to conflicts with Sweeny ISD school board meeting and Planning and Zoning meetings, final billing for the month not being completed until the eighth business day of the month and City Attorney R.C. Stevenson having both Brazoria and Sweeny council meetings the same night.
The council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall. Those not wishing to attend in person can join by calling 646-741-5292 and entering meeting ID 111-1801-0131#.
Visit sweenytx.gov for the full agenda.
VELASCO DRAINAGE DISTRICT
The drainage board will meet to determine drainage, hurricane and flood protection programs for the hurricane season, which begins June 1.
The meeting will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday via teleconference.
Reports from the district’s superintendent, engineer and attorney will be received and reviewed, as well as budgeting materials.
Chairmen will discuss easements, letters of no objection to developments, permits, development plans and drainage plans for 812 Brazos Park RV Storage and Warehouse, the agenda states.
Litigation on Hurricane Harvey is to be reviewed in executive session. Any action would take place in open session.
Anyone interested in joining the meeting. can call 866-899-4679 and use access code 852-014-909.
