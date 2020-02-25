QUINTANA — Now that the company is no longer using the historical building to house contractors, Freeport LNG donated Allen Place to Quintana Beach County Park.
The county parks department will use the building to house park rangers, an official said.
The Allen Place building, a block outside the park boundary, was built in 1888 by the Jarvis family of Old Quintana and was recorded as a Texas Historic Landmark in 1964, Brazoria County Parks Director Bryan Fraizer said.
The house has since lost its historical certifications due to renovations not approved by the Texas Historical Society’s requirements, he said.
Freeport LNG used the old boarding house to house their employees and contractors while they worked on their expansion project, Director of Community Affairs Wendy Mazurkiewicz said.
Now vacant, Mazurkiewicz said the company did not want the facility to go unused.
“The house has sheltered many families, weathered numerous storms, and absorbed a lot of memories in its walls,” Mazurkiewicz added. “We know that the county will take great care of it.”
Throughout decades of wear and tear — including withstanding Hurricane Carla in Sept. 1961 — the building has remained standing and functional, Fraizer said. The park’s goal is to preserve the historical home while enhancing it for the future of the community by converting the building into a residency for park rangers, he said.
Fraizer credits the relationships with Freeport LNG for the park’s continued growth.
“Another generous donation enables us to serve the public better,” Fraizer said. “We can hire new people and give something the taxpayers can be proud of.”
