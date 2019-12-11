Richwood continues city manager search
Richwood City Council met behind closed doors with consultant Chris Hartung regarding their city manager search for more than an hour Monday.
After emerging, Mayor Steve Boykin requested that city staff send him, Hartung and the rest of the council a salary study that Texas A&M and city staff helped complete last year. They also intend to have interviews with city manager candidates on Jan. 25 and 26, Boykin said, but he did not say whether any candidates have been identified.
Interim City Manager Lindsay Koskiniemi is an applicant for the position and has not been contacted for an interview, she said.
Also not mentioned was the residency requirement for a city manager that council has said they would like to see, but is not included in the city’s charter.
Freeport LNG starts commercial operations
Just more than three months after loading its first commissioning cargo from Train 1, Freeport LNG officially launched commercial operations Sunday of its first liquefaction train at its Quintana facility.
“This is a significant milestone for Freeport LNG and we now look forward to commencing commercial operations of Trains 2 and 3,” said Michael Smith, founder, chairman and CEO of Freeport LNG, in a news release Monday.
Commissioning work for Freeport LNG’s Train 2 continues to progress with commercial operations expected to start in January, the release states. Construction on Freeport LNG’s Train 3 is almost complete with commercial operations expected in May.
Construction for the three processing units, commonly referred to as trains because of their locomotive-like appearance, to liquefy then export natural gas internationally began in 2014. The company earlier this year received approval for construction and operation of a Train 4 by the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
Woolsey Toy Drive falls short of fundraising goal
The 2019 Natalie Woolsey Toy Drive did not meet organizers’ fundraising goal of $135,000 this year, but they’re still calling this year a success.
“We are confident that we covered all of our local schools that applied for assistance,” said Josie LaChance, director of the toy drive.
Funds raised totaled $103,180, which will be allocated to a number of different organizations and benefit Brazoria County children. A total of 848 children this year will receive assistance with bicycles, toys or clothes, in addition to the books they’ll be able to pick out at school book fairs as part of the Natalie Woolsey Toy Drive Foundation’s literacy program.
The Foundation is budgeting for 5,071 elementary school students across Brazosport ISD to take home one book from a book fair, organizers said. Scholastic matches the foundation’s donation, so each child will get to receive two books.
