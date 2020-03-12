ANGLETON — The Exchange Club of Angleton flipped pancakes and grilled sausage for area first responders in recognition and thanks for their important work in the Angleton area.
Those invited included law officers from the Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol, Brazoria County Sheriff’s Department, Angleton Police Department, Angleton Volunteer Fire Department, Angleton Area Emergency Medical Corps, UTMB Angleton Emergency Medical Personnel, Brazoria County constables, Brazoria County Emergency Management and Angleton city staff assigned to emergency preparedness departments.
About 40 guests were treated to pancakes, sausage and more Feb. 20 at the First Presbyterian Church of Angleton Fellowship Hall.
“Our club hosts this breakfast annually to honor, recognize and express our thanks for the incredible good work these men and women provide in the Angleton community. In addition to breakfast, each first responder received a copy of ‘Strength for Service,’” Club President Bob Fried said. “Strength for Service is a daily devotional guide written expressly for first responders. It contains a daily inspirational story, Scripture quote and prayer designed to assist first responders during each day of their service to the community.”
The Exchange Club of Angleton thanks the event’s sponsors, Freeport LNG and MEGlobal, for making the event possible.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.