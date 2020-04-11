LAKE JACKSON — Lake Jackson Parks and Recreation Director Jeremy Bubnick imagined the city’s Easter eggs would be distributed “fairly quickly” on Thursday morning, but no one anticipated the city might run out of eggs before the event was supposed to start.
Because the annual city egg hunt had to be canceled, Lake Jackson planned to distribute their eggs in a drive-thru, scheduled to start at 10 a.m.
“We did advertise that we were gonna start at 10, but the traffic was so backed up,” Marketing and Special Events Coordinator Mallory Doyle said. “So we had to start early — and the traffic is still bad.”
Lake Jackson was prepared to give away one bag of 50 eggs each to the first 300 cars. Cars began lining up as early as 6 a.m., Bubnick said.
“We asked the second person in line what time she got there, and she said 6:30,” he said.
Bubnick estimated that by 9 a.m., there were already almost 300 people lined up “down the road and around into the softball complex.” In order to get cars off the street, they started giving out the eggs around 9:15, he said.
“Within a half-hour or so, we had given out all 15,000 eggs,” Bubnick said.
Even some who joined the line before 10 a.m. missed out on receiving a bag of eggs, including April Mendoza and her daughter, who arrived around 9:15, Mendoza said.
“We came out early to get eggs, and we didn’t get any,” she said.
Instead, they planned to go purchase some, she said.
The city would have liked to have had enough eggs to accommodate everybody, but there was a limited number, Bubnick said.
“A lot of happy families were very thankful that we were giving them away, so that was nice,” he said.
While some of those who had to be turned away were reasonably upset, for the most part, people were understanding and thanked staff for letting them know, Doyle said.
Next year, things should be back to normal, Bubnick said — and the eggs will go even faster.
During the traditional Easter egg hunt, the eggs are picked up within about 60 seconds, “like a giant vacuum cleaner of kids,” Bubnick said.
Freeport also was sitting on a stockpile of Easter eggs after canceling its annual egg hunt, which they donated Tuesday to the Brazoria County Dream Center.
The Dream Center divided up the eggs and distributed them along during the regular food drive-thru on Wednesday, Executive Director Terri Willis said.
“We delivered about 350 bags,” each containing 40 eggs, she said.
The rest of the eggs were divided and included in the Dream Center’s Backpack Buddies program, she said.
To Willis and her staff, seeing those eggs with their bright colors felt like a breath of fresh air, providing a break from the norm of COVID-19, she said.
“It brings a glimmer of hope,” Willis said. “That’s what Easter’s all about, and I’m hoping that’s what we were able to spread yesterday — a glimmer of hope in all this madness.”
