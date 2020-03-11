ANGLETON — When Angleton High School welding students pull out their barbecue pit, it isn’t to slap a brisket on the grate. It’s to put a blue ribbon on the front.
Ten students scored well enough at the SkillsUSA Texas competition for District 9 that they advanced to compete in the state competition at the beginning of April.
Nine of the students worked together to create a large, fully functional barbecue pit, which scored a perfect 100 at the district competition. A smaller outdoor grill created by Bailey Benge earned her a score of 90 and state berth as an individual.
Welding instructor James Saccomanno tried to group Benge with other students, but she wanted to do it on her own, he said.
Benge wanted to better her ability to design and fabricate, which will help her ultimately become a certified welding inspector, she said.
“I want to show at state how I can buckle down and deliver a high-quality project using my own determination and preservation,” Benge said.
Brandon Rubio worked on the large barbecue pit and also placed first for Welding Applications onsite competition, and will advance to state for both categories. Mia Sebesta, who placed second, will attend the state onsite competition only if Rubio is unable to, Saccomanno said.
“They actually go and weld on site,” Saccomanno said. “They go in for four hours and build whatever they have on the blueprints. After they finish in four hours, they judge them based on the blueprints and how close they are to what they’re asking them to build.”
This will be the second year for Angleton High School students to take a barbecue pit to the state competition, Saccomanno said.
“We wanted to improve on what we did last year because we learned so much last year,” he said. “I felt like the kids could really perfect it this year before we moved on to something else.”
Last year’s pit was “just massive,” Saccomanno said, but with a simpler design than the one constructed by this year’s studets. The 2020 model “is more sophisticated and has more bells and whistles,” he said.
Benge will get to take her grill home to keep, but because the large barbecue pit is a group project, it will remain at the school, Saccomanno said.
“We’re gonna keep it in the program and cook with it, and when we do something — depending on how large of a fundraiser we do with brisket, we can use one pit or the other,” he said.
