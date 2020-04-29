When their patients become sick, doctors usually want them to come in fore a visit to provide a proper diagnosis. But during a pandemic, such as that from the novel coronavirus, exposing other patients and staff to the illness is that last thing doctors want to do.
“In our clinic, we have been connecting with patients through video and audio only,” said Dr. Elizabeth Jaramillo, a primary care physician affiliated with UTMB Health Angleton-Danbury Campus. “UTMB has set up specific sites for face-to-face visits to help minimize patients’ potential exposure to the coronavirus.”
The health system eventually will restart face-to-face visits when the time is right, she said, but the majority of her patients have been able to be seen remotely.
“We are doing as much as possible via telemedicine at this time,” Jaramillo said. “In our clinic, we have been able to continue regularly scheduled visits to address chronic issues, such as diabetes and hypertension, and more acute issues such as migraines, skin wounds, rashes and urinary tract infections.”
Her office uses an application called Doximity or a web-based program called doxy.me. Her patients, she said, have been able to use the program easily.
“Many of my older patients have been hesitant to try the video option, but when they realize how easy it is, they enjoy it,” Jaramillo said. “The only downside is that the signals in some of the areas down here are not very strong, so the video does not come across well and it can limit the conversation, and in that case, we go back to audio.”
Any issues needing an in-person exam can be scheduled for one of the face-to-face clinics, she said.
“We have been able to accomplish much through telemedicine, but it will be good to start seeing patients face-to-face in the clinic again,” Jaramillo said.
Lake Jackson neurologist Dr. Blair Krell is still having in-office visits, as long as the patients are healthy enough, along with virtual visits and telephone visits, he said.
“Everyone is being screened before they can visit the office,” Krell said. “We’re taking their temperature, we’re seeing if they have any nuance of a cough, nasal congestion, sore throat, GI symptoms, and are seeing if they have been in contact with anyone who has tested positive.”
Everyone who can safely enter the office gets a surgical mask for another layer of protection.
Krell is attempting to limit unnecessary visits and guests, he said, but as a neurologist, he has patients who need someone to accompany them.
“If the patient needs someone to be with them in order for them to be seen because they have memory problems, for example, then then they can have their caretaker accompany them into the office, as long as everyone passes their screening,” Krell said.
He also has patients who he knows have chronic immunodeficiency and will only see those patients remotely since they are in the high-risk group for COVID-19, he said.
“I just want to keep all of our patients safe,” Krell said. “Otherwise, there hasn’t been any interruption of standard services that we provide. We’re just doing our best to try to see them safely and to take care of them.”
Dr. Frank Okuson Jr., who practices internal medicine at Brazos Primary Care Associates in Lake Jackson he has been seeing patients remotely as well as in-office. Some of his patients are a challenge to see remotely, he said.
“Some patients who are not tech-savvy have difficulty using the telemedicine platform which can make delivery of medical care through telehealth more challenging,” Okuson said. “We also have employees who depend on us for a paycheck, and the doctor’s office is also a small business, so as people support local businesses, they should also reach out to their local doctors and keep their scheduled appointments.”
His office can provide medical services while keeping people safe in their homes, preventing unnecessary emergency room visits and hospitalizations, he said.
“We are not even sure if all insurances will reimburse us for providing medical services through telemedicine, but that does not hinder us from providing excellent and compassionate medical care to our community,” Okuson said. “We are hopeful that the crisis improves soon so that things can start to go back to normal.”
