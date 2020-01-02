FREEPORT
As part of long-term strategic plans, Port Freeport’s multimodal industrial park is almost ready for phase one of construction, CEO Phyllis Saathoff said.
The 2 million square feet of warehouse space on a stretch of land adjacent from the port’s administration building will be completely rail-served and construction should begin in 2020, Director of Business and Economic Development Jason Muira said.
The first phase of the project will be construction of one or two of the four warehouses that will largely be used for packaging product, Saathoff said.
“Parcel 14 is a 250-acre site adjacent to State Highway 36 traversing between FM 1495 and the Brazos River Diversion Canal,” a press release from the port states. “The site will be developed into a multimodal industrial park complete with new warehousing facilities for plastic resins packaging, cross-docking activities and distribution centers.”
The project will be about $100 million with developer Trammel Crow Co. and should bring economic growth, revenue and jobs to the area, Miura said.
In addition to the distribution centers, the port renewed its contract with Horizon Terminal Services for an additional 20 acres on the parcel, Saathoff said.
“The Port Commission is pleased that Horizon Terminal Services is expanding their operations at Port Freeport,” Port Chairman Paul Kresta said. “Positioning themselves for continued growth is positive for the Port and will lead to more job opportunities for the area. We look forward to our continued partnership with HTS.”
With an influx of product being imported and exported, the additional operations will help support economic expansion to the port, Saathoff said.
“In 2018, nearly 70,000 vehicles were handled at Port Freeport, of which nearly 90 percent were new vehicles, a 40 percent increase from the previous year,” according to a news release from the port. “In 2018, a number of shipping lines added new services connecting Freeport with Oceania, Indian sub-continent, the Mediterranean and the Middle East, increasing both imports and exports.”
The rail-served land is part of a $21 million Parcel 14 development project that was first announced in 2017. In June, Port Freeport completed construction on the first phase of the Parcel 14 Rail Development project.
“Approximately 21,000 linear feet of rail track has been constructed consisting of a 6,000- foot lead track spurring from the Union Pacific main line at Cherry Street, that crosses SH 36, and then connects to three ladder tracks of approximately 5,000 feet each,” according to a news release from the port this summer.
Officials and developers are looking forward to the expansion and the economic opportunities that will result from it, Miura said.
“The Port is pleased to provide these additional capabilities which will create additional jobs and economic growth for our current and future customers,” Port Freeport Chairman Shane Pirtle said. “With the expansion of the Panama Canal and the oil and gas renaissance experienced in this region, we are planning for growth at Port Freeport to continue.”
In November, Port Freeport signed a second lease agreement with Vulcan Construction Materials, which will bring new business and jobs to the Port’s Parcel 14 Multimodal Industrial Park, according to Commission Chairman Shane Pirtle.
Vulcan produces construction aggregates including crushed stone, sand and gravel, and imports limestone from Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula.
The lease was initially signed by commissioners in 2002 and they are looking forward to its expansion with the port, a news release states.
“We are excited about this opportunity to work with a current customer to expand their presence at the Port and bring new business and jobs to the Port’s rail-served Parcel 14 Multimodal Industrial Park,” Commission Chairman Shane Pirtle said.
Port Freeport officials in November approved a contract for work that would expand the Velasco Container Terminal, which was expected to begin in December. The contract for $129 million expansion is being paid through bonds repaid by port revenue, which is separate from the deepening and widening project for the harbor channel that is funded in part by the $130 million in voter-approved bonds repaid by tax revenue.
The expansion project will extend the berth 925 feet and dredge to 51 feet, the same depth as the Freeport Harbor Channel Improvement Project.
“Port Freeport has seen a significant increase in vessel traffic and commercial activity over the past several years,” Port Executive Director and CEO Phyllis Saathoff said. “Adding berth capacity to Port Freeport’s infrastructure is critical to supporting the business needs of the port’s current and future customers.”
The expanded berth, which is being completed by McCarthy Building Companies, should be fully operational by August 2022, according to a news release.
“At the envisioned full build-out, the container terminal will be equipped to handle approximately 1.5 million lifts per year,” Public Affairs Manager McCormick said in a news release.
