QUINTANA — Freeport LNG announced its third liquefaction train has commenced commercial operations, effectively inaugurating liquefaction services to SK E&S and Total S.A. under their tolling agreements, the company announced.
The third train came online Friday, a company news release states. Named for its train-like appearance, the facility supercools natural gas into liquid form for export.
“After over five and a half years of construction, which began in December 2014, we are thrilled to now have all three trains operating safely and capable of producing in excess of 15 mtpa,” Freeport LNG Founder, Chairman and CEO Michael Smith said in the release.
Freeport LNG is expected to provide more than 2 percent of the total national annual production of natural gas, the release said. This is in order to produce the excess of 15 million tonnes per annum of liquefied natural gas.
The project will, directly and indirectly, lead to as many as 30,000 new jobs across the country, according to the company.
As a direct result of this project, Freeport LNG is hiring for new positions right now, which are all listed on the company’s website, Director of Corporate Communications Heather Browne said Monday.
“Recruiting and retaining top talent remains a top priority for Freeport LNG,” Browne said. “The company is currently hiring for various roles.”
The liquefaction project’s safety statistics ranked in the top quartile in the oil and gas industry as of Friday, the company said.
“Freeport LNG’s liquefaction project spanned over 60 million work hours with a total recordable rate of 0.17,” the release said.
The company is planning to expand by adding a fourth liquefaction train in the near future. An exact date has yet to be determined.
“Our Train 4 expansion remains an important project for us,” Browne said. “However, Freeport is currently focused on the health and well-being of our employees.”
Once necessary agreements are finalized with potential clients, Browne said, the fourth liquefaction train will be shovel-ready, but for the time being, customers are working on a different timeline in order to adhere to necessary safety precautions.
“Right now, such customers are focused on their current operations so Freeport cannot predict when they will be ready to re-engage for their future LNG needs,” Browne said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.