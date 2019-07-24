LAKE JACKSON — An Angleton man is free on $7,500 bond after police say he robbed a man and walked away with $37 cash, while another man believed connected to the incident remains in jail, online records show.
Christopher Henslee, 32, of Angleton and Trevor Lincecum, 36, of Brazoria are charged with second-degree felony robbery in connection with a July 12 robbery in the 500 block of Wisteria Street, Lake Jackson Police Sgt. Carey Lankford said Tuesday.
Brazoria County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Henslee on Friday afternoon at Highway 36 and FM 2004, then turned him over to Lake Jackson police, Lankford said. He posted bond Monday and was released, online records show.
Lincecum was arrested Thursday on four charges by the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office and remained in the Brazoria County jail Tuesday evening, online records show. He is charged with forgery, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and his bonds total $175,000, according to online records.
At the time of his arrest last week, Lincecum was free after posting a combined $30,000 bond July 10 on charges of theft of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, records show.
The Lake Jackson warrant on its robbery charge had not been served as of Tuesday evening, Lankford said.
Henslee and Lincecum are accused of going to a man’s Wisteria Street home July 12, where they claimed the man owed Lincecum $300, according to a probable cause affidavit. They left without any money, the document states.
The two returned to the man’s home 30 minutes later and confronted him, and this time entered the residence, the affidavit states. Once inside, Henslee jumped on top of the man and punched his face and head, causing a lasting pain in the man’s right ear, documents state.
The man eventually handed Henslee $37 out of his pockets and the Henslee and Lincecum left, according to police.
Police could not provide any information on the Wisteria Street man’s condition Tuesday, Lankford said.
Second-degree felonies are punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
