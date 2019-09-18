JONES CREEK — A couple escaped injury but lost their house and everything in it in a fire, Jones Creek Volunteer Fire Chief Gus Cancino said.
The fire department responded to the burning house in the 100 block of Burke Street at about 10:30 p.m. Monday, he said.
“By the time we got there, it was really rolling,” Cancino said.
There was not much they could do, he said.
Miranda Domingues lives across the street from the house and was awakened by loud banging noises.
“It was engulfed in flames,” she said of when she saw the fire.
The couple didn’t have time to grab any belongings before they escaped out the back door, Domingues said.
“It was just very, very devastating,” she said. “They just lost everything.”
Emergency responders were on scene for about two hours, Domingues said.
Her neighbors didn’t want to ask for anything besides glasses of water, and she found them sleeping in a tent Tuesday morning, she said.
Domingues immediately petitioned her community for help, someone got the couple into a hotel and donations have already funded five nights there, she said.
“We are in Jones Creek and we have a tight-knit community,” she said.
The couple is staying at the Days Inn by Wyndham in Freeport, 1701 N. Ave. K. People can donate directly to the hotel to fund their stay by going there or calling 979-239-4393, Domingues said.
Donations of food, toiletries and clothes can be dropped off at Jones Creek City Hall, 7207 Stephen F. Austin Road, Freeport. Domingues said she can also pick up donations and anyone can call her at 979-388-6351.
To donate online, Domingues set up a fundraiser at www.gofundme.com/f/7ezsm-house-fire-victims.
Lake Jackson, Brazoria and River’s End all responded with mutual aid, he said.
The cause of the fire had not been determined Tuesday, Cancino said.
