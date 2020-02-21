ANGLETON
Art, history, science, math and a whole lot of imagination culminated in the Angleton ISD Gifted and Talented Showcase.
Students dressed in suits, cultural garb and other themed attire that matched their project crowded space at Angleton Junior High School on Thursday evening.
Walking through myriad displays, students stood by ready to present their research and material.
Since the showcase began in 2011, students involved in the program annually are tasked with creating a project that centers on a theme, Advanced Academics Coordinator Angela Neal said. Students from kindergarten to eighth grade then get to show off their hard work and research, she said.
“Each grade level is a different topic,” Neal said. “And then within each grade they get to expand on that topic and do their own research and present it. So tonight is a culmination of that.”
Not only does the event give students a chance to explore their interests and expand on various subjects, but it’s a way for the kids to present their research through public speaking, Neal said.
Eighth-grade student Wade Minter focused his project on colic in horses due to owning and caring for five horses, he said.
“In today’s feed there’s a lot of processed grain and starch,” Minter said.
Too much of this is bad for horses and can cause colic, he said.
“This was a fun topic for me because I’m very passionate about it and about horses,” Minter said.
Focusing on “Math Around Town,” second-grade student Macyn Melancon from Frontier Elementary School interviewed a dance instructor and discussed ways in which dance teachers use math in their instruction.
“She teaches all styles of dance,” Malencon said. “And she has to use counting, angles and geometry to teach her classes.”
Second-grader Gunner Prokisch focused his project on tornadoes and shared several facts about where they occur and how they form.
“I just think it’s really neat because they don’t do a whole bunch of pencil and paper type of stuff,” said Amanda Prokisch, Gunner’s mom. “They’re really thinking outside the box and being creative.”
Neal hopes the event continues to grow each year and helps prepare kids for their futures.
“One thing we really want is for the kids to be college- and career-ready,” Neal said. “Coming here and presenting their months-long research helps accomplish that.”
