With the filing period opening next week, several Brazoria County residents have thrown their hat in the ring for the open House District 25 seat, with long-time county tax assessor Ro’vin Garrett the latest Republican primary challenger to announce Friday.
Two other Republican challengers previously announced their decision to run for the seat, including Angleton Councilman Cody Vasut and emergency room nurse Rhonda Seth.
Former Angleton High School teacher and Angleton City Council Mayor Pro Tem Patrick Henry is the lone Democrat so far to have announced a bid for the seat.
After almost two decades of experience in county government, Garrett said she’s the most qualified to help taxpayers because she understands better than anyone how the process works.
“It’s been my honor to work in county government and I’m excited to move forward,” Garrett said.
Garrett said she has worked tirelessly in the community and will continue to do so for the state if elected to the position.
“Sending someone to Austin with the depth and knowledge (Garrett) has in county government is something that’s really been lacking,” County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
Vasut announced his intention to run as a Republican on Oct. 19.
“I address issues as efficiently as possible in keeping with what my principles are, which is limited government, keeping taxes under control, and I think one of the things you’ll see is I have a record of pro-growth, pro-business and pro-taxpayer,” Vasut said.
In seeking the seat, Vasut said he’s “actively seeking feedback from people” in the community about important issues at this point. Vasut said he doesn’t run against anyone else, but rather for a position.
Seth announced her decision to challenge House Speaker Dennis Bonnen, who won’t be running for reelection, and seek House District 25 earlier this summer.
Seth couldn’t be reached by phone for comment Friday evening but previously told The Facts that constitutional carry — the right to carry a gun without a permit — and property tax reform are two of her main priorities.
Henry said his decision to run was inspired by a need for change and choice.
“I had decided before Dennis resigned that somebody needed to give a voice and a choice to the district on elected officials,” Henry said. “I wasn’t happy. I’m not happy with the way things have gone with the district and the state House. I don’t agree with a lot that’s gone on. I have the ability to change that, I have the time. ... I am 62. I promise I won’t stay there for 24 years.”
Henry said his biggest concerns are education and job training, something that’s been close to him since his time as a teacher.
“At this point, I know Patrick Henry formally announced,” said Democratic Party Chairwoman Kris McGarvey. “I’m sure he’d be a great representative and we also have some other Democrats who still might run. For the first time in years, we’ve had some choices, and I’m thrilled.”
The filing period for state offices opens Nov. 9 and closes at 6 p.m. Dec. 9. Primary Election Day is March 3 and General Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020.
