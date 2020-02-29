Office Manager Kelly Tindall reports to me that people are asking her, “How’s Buddy? What’s going to happen to His Love Counseling Services?”
To answer everyone at once: I’m adjusting to dialysis well enough to write and administrate while I’m four hours in treatment three times a week (one on Saturdays), making productive use of the time. Also, because toxins are being removed from my blood and medicines are being added to reduce the anemia caused by kidney dysfunction, I’m feeling better than before dialysis began.
I’m well pleased because I can continue what I love to do — counsel and write.
With counseling, I continue to see adolescents, adult individuals, couples and families who are in ongoing counseling and new people who are calling for appointments.
With writing, you’re still reading my column, and I’ve recently received the first copies of my book, “Relief for Hurting Parents,” available on Amazon and other websites under this title: “The New and Enhanced Edition of Relief for Hurting Parents.”
So, for those who wonder about my well-being and the future of His Love, have no fear, the “captain” is still on deck, loving the sea.
Kelly also advised, “Our contributions have declined since people have learned of your health issues.” Come on folks! Keep caring beside me. I’m on my feet, ministering.
I received a text from Gabrielle Warnick, who is finishing up her degree at Baylor and applying for a counseling position at His Love for May, and she commented on last week’s column about how to start a conversation with senior adults in a nursing home. Now interning in geriatrics in psychology and sociology, she wrote this: “One thing I’ve noticed with my residents is that if you just say you want to talk, they have more than enough memories cued up to share with anyone who is willing to listen.”
That reminds me of a mistake I made when I cared for my mother during her nine months of terminal illness. It was this: I didn’t make sure that she had visitors with whom she could have conversations.
In fact, we had a little bout of conflict that I regret. Thinking that she was beginning to have short-term memory problems, I inquired of her, “Mother, are you aware that you are telling me the same stories again and again?”
She replied, “I do, but I’m not out and about like you, and I have nothing new to tell like you do, and I want to talk to you. Therefore, I say all that I have to say.”
I courteously acquiesced.
Soon after, I brought a nurse into her home to assist us four hours per day. Wow! Mother lit up with conversation! On board was someone new who hadn’t heard any of her stories from 80 years of living life. I could see the joy resurrect in my mother’s life.
We have to remember that if and when the short-term memory of a geriatric patient begins to wane, their long-term memory often becomes keener.
They can tell you their history in detail. They can tell you the designs on the china pieces that once came in boxes of powdered laundry detergents. They can tell every item they purchased with S & H Green Stamps. They can tell you the names of announcers who called wrestling matches in the 1950s on black-and-white television.
For example, in her mid-70s, I took mother to the Smithsonian Museums in Washington D.C. In a historical museum, there was a display of the first washtub, the first clothes washer with a ringer, the first motor-driven clothes washer and examples of each model up to modern times. There was a display of toasters and other items.
Mother stood beside me at the displays and told me about using each model. Her long-term memory was perfect, and she could hardly believe that she was privileged to see the history of her use of appliances laid out before her. She found it exhilarating to relive it, and I found it fulfilling to share the moment with her.
Enjoy conversations with senior adults, you’ll be the winner.
