BRAZORIA — A community effort to ensure proper disposal of worn American flags led residents in Brazoria to donate a fire pit to American Legion Post 561.
Twenty-four flags were ceremonially retired Saturday evening as Legion members and residents stood by to view the first of many ceremonies in the city, Post Adjutant Robert Rab said.
“What we wanted to do is pass out certificates to everyone who made the project happen,” Rab said. “American Legion, one of the things we do is retire American flags when they’re old and worn out and you can’t just throw them away. … We wanted a place where we could do that.”
Council member and business owner Rochelle Hicks said the idea came to her when she began collecting so many flags outside her T-shirt store in Brazoria.
“It all started when there was nowhere to retire flags at,” Hicks said. “We were collecting flags and we had no outlet to retire them in. All these other towns had permanent pits … and I thought, what better place than for Brazoria to have one?”
Gathering input from community members, Hicks’ business was able to help sponsor the pit, with several others in the city pitching in to help through donations and time commitments.
“We’re real simple folks. We pulled the community together and made it happen,” Hicks said. “It’s been a blessing. People brought flags here and put it in our box. All we did was provide a place to put their American flag.”
With hopes of instilling respect for the flag and what it represents, Hicks said she wants to see a younger generation being inspired by the project.
“I just thought we need to be teaching these kids about honor and respect,” she said. “It’s been a two-year and three-year long project. … I hope it brings some patriotism to the new generation of kids.”
The ceremony will provide residents a chance to view the process of retiring flags, as well as some time to reflect on the meaning behind it, Rab said.
“Several American Legion members got together and what we’ll do is go through the opening ceremony, go through procedure for inspecting flags,” Rab said. “There will be between four and six people in front of the flag. We’ll actually put them on the fire. We wanted to show appreciation for everyone in the community.”
