FREEPORT — With the drastic increase in demand at local food banks, many have had to reduce the amount of food they give families to accommodate growing numbers. An unexpected donation to Brazosport Cares, a food pantry in Freeport, will help them avoid significant portion control.
Sherry Jackson, a former Brazoria County resident who now lives in Canyon Lake, offered to match up to a $12,000 donation to the pantry.
“Sherry contacted me a couple weeks ago and told me she will match the next $12,000 in donations that come into the food bank,” said Nicole Larson, development associate for Brazosport Cares. “It was totally out of the blue. She will match every dollar donated.”
Jackson previously donated $1,200 to the food bank when she offered a reward to Rosenberg resident Matt Robertson for finding her missing class ring. Robertson turned down the reward and gave the money to Brazosport Cares.
“This ring is the gift that keeps on giving,” Larson said. “It’s really cool to see somebody who grew up in the Brazosport area and moved away but continues to care about the community.”
Due to the pandemic, Jackson wanted to help take some financial stress off the food bank. If outside donations total up to $12,000, Jackson will match the amount for a $24,000 total in donations.
“I decided to give again because we are very blessed with an essential company and it’s the least we can do because I’m not close enough to volunteer,” Jackson said. “I want to ease people’s anxiety about food insecurity because we see how food banks are doing on the news.”
Jackson was inspired to make a second donation to the food pantry after asking Larson about their needs.
“I texted Nicole and asked how the pantry was doing and they said since the Houston Food Bank was hit so hard that they were struggling,” Jackson said. “We’ve donated to our local food banks and offering to double the amount they got helps twice as much.”
The donation, whether it is the full $24,000 or a lesser amount, will still have a large impact on the pantry, Larson said.
“It would do a whole lot because right now we can’t get some of the materials we used to in the past,” she said. “With the money we will be able to purchase more through our partners in bulk because the Houston Food Bank is working as hard as they can right now.”
Brazosport Cares has seen a large increase in residents picking up food every week since the pandemic started taking hold in the county in March.
“Before this, we would see 50 families, but now we’re seeing over 250 families a week,” Larson said. “Our need has drastically increased, but with layoffs and furloughs, it’s going to take a while for people to get back on their feet.”
Although Jackson now lives more than three hours away, she will continue to care about the city she grew up in.
“It’s important to us to give back to the community with any small thing we can do,” Jackson said. “It’s heart-wrenching what some of the food pantries are going through. We want people to have food on their tables.”
Donate at brazosport cares.org/donate or call 979-239-1225. The pantry is open from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays.
