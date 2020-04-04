FREEPORT
D r. David Huang grew up poor, and he wants to give the needy what he would have enjoyed growing up.
The founder of Harvest for the Hungry, a nonprofit farm which will donate all that it grows to those in need of food, is building a program to share the tools and resources they need to put nourishing food on their plate.
“As a doctor, I notice people spending more money on unhealthy food that hurts them in the long run,” the emergency specialist at the VA Medical Center in Houston said. “I want to use my resources at this farm to not only give food to those in need, but teach them how to easily cook a healthy meal, for less.”
The farm off FM 523 in Freeport spans 61 acres and includes a man-made lake. Greenhouses are under construction, large patches of land are being sown and the lakeshore is being landscaped for fishing and other lakeside activities.
“In the future, we plan to host workshops and events for everyone in need, including individuals and families of all ages,” Huang said.
The workshops will provide resources for cooking the food the farm provides, leaving visitors with better ways to save money with healthier cooking, he said.
Huang is growing all kinds of fruits and vegetables, including apples, peaches, persimmons, oranges, pomegranates, onions and leafy greens. The fruit should be ready for harvest in several months, he said.
“Once anything we grow here is ready for harvest, we’ll donate 100 percent of it,” Huang said.
Recipients will include the pantries operated by Brazosport Cares in Freeport and The Food Basket in Clute, as well as any visitors in need.
“Anyone who qualifies for donations from their local food bank can benefit from Harvest for the Hungry,” he said.
While the coronavirus pandemic keeps people from visiting now, works on the site continues. Chris Heathcock from Royal Services is working on cleaning banks for the future fishing area.
“I’m here to smooth out the landscape so that it’ll be safe and ready for people to visit,” Heathcock said. “There’s a lot of uneven, overgrown areas that I am clearing out, making sure there are no pests and the land is sturdy.”
The on-site lake will be populated with fish in the coming months, Huang said.
“People will be able to take the time to fish and take that fish home with them for a good meal,” he said.
Greenhouses are also being set up by workers from J&T Lawn Service.
“The greenhouses are being built to grow all kinds of fruits and vegetables, all year,” J&T contractor Joshua Brody said. “Right now we can grow tomatoes, okra, leafy greens, all types.”
Huang hopes to premiere his farm for visiting as soon as the coronavirus threat has cleared.
“I want people to stay safe in the meantime,” he said. “Once this all goes away, I look forward to serving everyone.”
