RICHWOOD — City Council will have a special meeting next week after officials could not reach a conclusion regarding the city’s utility fee schedule.
Staff asked council to decide whether it would go with a tiered rate, which would charge more for more water usage, or a fixed rate increase, which would equally increase bills of all utility users.
Richwood voters approved $4 million of debt in May that will fund a new water plant on the north end of the city to fix the water pressure lower than state-issued requirements. Voters were told their water bills would increase between $5 and $6 monthly with the passage of the debt.
Former city manager Michael Coon issued a statement to council in February that the water base charge would increase by no more than $5 per month. In the statement, he anticipated that the usage rate of $4.35 per 1,000 gallons would remain the same on all usage under 20,000 gallons per month, then increase to $4.85 per 1,000 gallons for usage above 20,000 gallons. More than 99 percent of residential bills used less than 20,000 gallons per month, according to the letter.
Current staff determined that estimate disproportionately affected lower water-use account holders and lower users were generating a greater percentage of revenue than higher users, according to a memorandum to council from Interim City Manager Lindsay Koskiniemi.
“Staff is proposing a tiered rate, where charges are proportionate to the amount of use,” the memorandum states.
For every day that the utility fee is not adjusted, the city is going “into the red” for its debt payment, Koskiniemi said at Monday’s council meeting.
The debt payment is about $171,000 annually, so staff hope to add that by adjusting the utility fee schedule, Public Works Director Clif Custer said.
If council wishes to reduce expenditures, previous interim finance director John Washburn “scrubbed the budget” to make it possible to pay the debt with a $146,000 increase, Custer said.
Staff would prefer the $171,000, which wouldn’t require sacrifice from the maintenance and operations budget, he said.
The problem with the fixed rate is that users who use little water are producing a bigger ratio of revenue than the heavy users, Custer said.
“Your low users are paying the brunt of the revenue,” he said.
The proposed tiered rate would eliminate the minimum allotment of 2,000 gallons and require users to only pay for what they use, Custer said.
This tiered rate could almost double water bills for residents using more than 10,000 gallons of water a month, Councilwoman Melissa Strawn said, adding that would impact large families. Voters only expected a $5 to $6 monthly increase when voting for the bond, she said.
Councilman Mark Brown said that makes sense because it would be paying for what you use, and the utility fee adjustment is also about moving toward balancing the utility fund, not just paying for the bond.
“This should be a self-sufficient fund,” Councilman Matt Yarborough said.
Only about 118 accounts use more than 10,000 gallons a month, Brown said. The tiered rate would probably encourage conservation, he said.
Custer agreed and said they would factor that in to the expected revenue.
After a series of discussions, Mayor Pro Tem Mike Johnson recommended the council move on if they were not going to make a motion that night.
Staff will bring examples of how the different fee schedules could impact bills to the special meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
