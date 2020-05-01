ANGLETON — While Angleton ISD continues hazard pay for employees who have to work on campus, it is “handicapping” the district’s finances, officials say.
“Our board policy says that during a declared disaster, which is what is going on now, that our non-exempt employees are going to be paid time and a half,” Superintendent Phil Edwards said. “Our non-exempt employees, which aren’t very many employees, including custodians and other related staff, they are currently being paid time and a half for having to work on-site.”
All other staff is still getting regular pay, he said. That method of pay typically lasts a week or two, like it did during Hurricane Harvey, he said.
“This will go on for a much longer period and it will continue to go on for a much longer period, so we need to review how long we’ll be doing this,” Edwards said.
Non-exempt employee pay will be reviewed in this month, he said.
“We’ll review it in May, which is when the governor is recommending to review proceeding with more openings because continuing that pay is handicapping our finances,” Edwards said. “Everyone will continue to get their regular pay, regardless.”
Staff continues to work very hard and the district has filled most of its open positions for next year, he said.
“We hired 20 people at the board meeting, and I think that it shows what a great job our administrators have done recruiting for the next school year,” Edwards said.
The Angleton ISD Board of Trustees met Tuesday and approved the hirings. Teachers are not affected by the pay updates, he said.
“No one will be losing money,” Edwards said.
Board member Heather Brewer asked if school schedule implementations and dual-credit provisions will continue the next school year.
“I know all of this is day-by-day, but I’m wondering if any of this can be put on hold,” she said.
The school year, for the most part, is to continue as planned, Edwards said.
“Those things have not been put on hold, and dual credit, we will continue to pay for that,” Edwards said.
The next scheduled board meeting is May 19.
