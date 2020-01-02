Sponsorship Levels Sponsorship opportunities are available for the Great Futures Gala. A VIP pre-reception with a meet and greet opportunity with Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Moon is available for sponsors. Sponsorship levels are: Bronze: $500 Silver: $1,000 Gold: $2,500 Platinum: $5,000 Diamond: $10,000
LAKE JACKSON — If our children are our future, they need to be given a good foundation on which to start building their own futures. The Boys and Girls Club of America strives to make great futures a reality for kids across America, and closer to home, the Boys and Girls Club of Brazoria County strives for the same.
The Boys and Girls Club of Brazoria County will host its 14th annual fundraiser, the Great Futures Gala, at 7 p.m. Jan. 11, at the Dow Academic Center at Brazosport College. This year’s featured guest speaker will be Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Moon, former quarterback for the Houston Oilers. There will also be a performance by the Intercoastal Pirates.
“He has a lot of passion for the youth,” said Boys and Girls Club of Brazoria County CEO Amber Newman of Warren Moon.
Moon’s nonprofit, the Crescent Moon Foundation, awards scholarships to underprivileged youth each year, Newman said.
“We’re excited to hear about what he’s going to talk about at our gala,” Newman said.
This year’s Gala honors the Brazosport ISD, which is the first school district in Brazoria County to allow the organization to host its afterschool programs on school grounds.
“Brazosport ISD and the Boys and Girls Club have a fantastic partnership,” said Jeri Gibbs, chair of the organization’s board of directors, and the gala chair.
Being able to hold Boys and Girls Club programs right after school is easier on the children because they don’t have to be transported elsewhere, and programs can begin as soon as school ends, Gibbs said.
“That’s a great value to us and a great value to the parents,” she said.
Homework help, STEM activities, and healthy snacks are some of what the Boys & Girls Club offers, Gibbs said — along with “loving and caring individuals” who the children can talk to, and look up to as adult friends and mentors.
Individual tickets are $75 each, while sponsorships can be purchased for between $500 and $10,000. A VIP pre-reception with a meet and greet opportunity with Warren Moon is available for sponsors at 6 p.m.
The event acts as both a celebration of the club and a fundraiser, and the fundraising goal this year is $50,000, Gibbs said.
That money will go toward supporting the more than 1,000 kids the organization serves each year across 20 locations. The Boys and Girls Club of Brazoria County does pay dues to the national organization, but they receive that money back in surplus each year, Gibbs said.
Doors to the event open at 6:30 p.m., while dinner begins at 7 p.m. and the live auction begins at 8 p.m. Cocktail attire is requested.
For information or to purchase tickets, visit www.bgcbc.com before noon on Jan. 10 or call the organization office at 979-373-9668.
“It does take a village to raise children,” Gibbs said. “We need the support of everyone to make sure our kids have the best start that they can.”
