JONES CREEK — Running track with the Brazosport Cross Country team bright and early at 6:30 a.m. and then challenging students to a hula hoop contest isn’t how Superintendent Danny Massey typically starts his day.
Part of an initiative to get students more active and engaged during the new school year, Massey is asking students across all Brazosport ISD campuses to challenge him in numerous activities, such as running track and playing basketball, he said.
“I issued to the students a superintendent challenge,” he said. “They could challenge me to do athletic activities or any activity that they wanted to.”
Massey came out to Stephen F. Austin Elementary on Friday morning to accept his next test: facing off against his hula hoop challenger, 8-year-old Kinley Mears.
Mears, who ended up defeating Massey with her slick hula moves, knew she really wanted to challenge Massey, she said.
“Because it sounded fun,” she said.
The hula duel is just one of several activities that give him a chance to brag on the students, the teams and the school district as a whole, Massey said.
“It is really for me to get to know the students and for them to get to know me,” he said. “The best thing that any adult I believe can do for a student is get to know them and encourage them. That is the purpose of this, for me to get to know students and encourage them. Let them know that I believe in them.”
Massey understands he has to be a leader for everyone at the school district and this is an interactive way to become closer with students, Brazosport ISD spokeswoman Karla Christman said.
“For him to stay in touch with kids,” she said. “He loves children and he loves our BISD kids. This is an excellent way for him to interact with all kids across our entire district.”
Massey strives to go above and beyond for the betterment of the next generation as often as he can, Christman said.
“That is why he is a fine leader,” she said. “The kids know his name. They know who he is. They wave at him, they talk to him. He is regular in their lives, which is a beautiful thing for a superintendent, especially a superintendent of 19 campuses.”
Before leaving Stephen F. Austin Elementary, Massey told students he would practice his hula hoop techniques and come back in the next year to challenge Mears again, a message of perseverance.
“Do not give up,” he said. “I am not going to give up Kinley. You promise that when you face something hard that you are not going to give up either. Keep practicing.”
