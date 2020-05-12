ANGLETON
City to take up new branding options
City leaders are expected to discuss proposed new city logos that would be part of an Angleton branding campaign when they meet remotely tonight.
The logo choices received negative feedback in an online survey, with many residents saying they appeared generic and did not represent the spirit of the community.
Council members also are expected to discuss the impact of Brazoria County’s coronavirus emergency declarations on the city, as well as the next steps the city plans to take, according to the agenda.
Budget updates and utility improvement projects also will be discussed, as will replats for First Baptist Church and the Vermillion subdivision.
Previously scheduled public hearings are canceled.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. today. Residents who want to participate can use either the Zoom app or go to zoom.us for the video conference, or call 888-475-4499 or 877-853-5257 for audio only. The meeting ID for all formats is 321-262-155.
A full agenda is available at angleton.tx.us.
WEST COLUMBIA
C-BISD board to talk reinvestment zone
Columbia-Brazoria ISD Board of Trustees will have a public hearing and regular meeting to consider creating Texas Gulf Solar Reinvestment Zone, which would create an opportunity for the school district to gain revenue in exchange for offering a private entity firm a property tax exemption, according to the agenda.
The public hearing will be in person at 6 p.m. today at the administration building, 520 S. 16th St.
The board also will consider canceling its November election and certifying unopposed candidates, the agenda states. Other agenda items include a graduation ceremony report, a board reorganization and a closed session to discuss personnel.
