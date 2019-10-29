LAKE JACKSON — Orange isn’t just for goldfish and clownfish.
Sea Center Texas turned its aquarium into a Halloween festival for its 12th annual Spooktacular, which includes a costume contest, games, crafts and learning opportunities.
“It’s something we decided to do to celebrate the holiday and also to bring people in,” said David Abrego, the facility’s director. “A lot people don’t know about the sea center. It’s another attraction for the local community, and it’s a safe place to hand out candy and celebrate Halloween.”
In 2018, the Sea Center Spooktacular had more than 1,000 attendees, but might have broken that record crowd Sunday.
“The turnout this year is great; it’s probably better than last year,” Abrego said. “It looks like we’re going to have 1,000 people this year or even more.”
The large turnout prompted activities to expand down the front sidewalks and into the nature walk.
“What we had to do this year was spread out more and provide more activities; a lot of those activities are educational,” Abrego said.
Lake Jackson resident Gissela Pilataxi found the experience to be fun and educational for her two daughters, she said.
“The girls really like looking at the fish and seeing all the other activities they’re doing,” Pilataxi said. “There’s a little bit of everything to do for every kid. It’s really good for kids to have fun and learn at the same time.”
Although candy was the focus in past celebrations, the Sea Center wanted to provide more opportunities for guests to learn about the local wildlife.
“Residents need to know about the wildlife where they live, they need to know about the resources so they can protect them,” said Juliana Moore, education director for Sea Center. “We want to teach them about it now so they’re aware of it and they’ll grow up and teach their kids it.”
The Sea Center wants to grow and continue to provide more educational events for the public in the future, Moore said.
“This year during the summer we introduced shark week. That was new for us but it was similar to Spooktacular in that we’re educating people about sharks,” Moore said. “Our goal for the future is to keep adding more educational events.”
Moore believes conservation and protection of resources starts at the local level, she said.
“It’s important for the Sea Center to teach people about local wildlife and plants so they’ll want to take care of it and taking care of our resources starts locally,” Moore said. “We have to take care of our resources and that has to start locally. You can look at the scale globally and want to protect the planet, but if you’re not doing it at the home front you’re going to have problems.”
