As the municipal election filing deadline nears, several municipalities are seeing newly contested races while many incumbents have made their reelection bids official.
Filing opened in January and the last day to become a candidate is Friday. Municipal Election Day is May 2.
JONES CREEK
Mayor Gordon Schlemmer is up for reelection, but has not filed to run. Alderman Terry Jeffers and Marcy Krampota have both filed to run for mayor, City Secretary Kimberly Morris said.
Krampota is one of the residents of Primrose who filed a lawsuit in an effort to stop a hydrogen pipeline from being installed under the street.
Jeffers’ term as an alderman lasts until 2021, so if he is not elected, he will continue to be on council, Morris said.
Two current aldermen, Justin Wright and Glenn Jordan, have filed for the two at-large positions on this year’s ballot.
Wright was appointed to his seat last May. Jordan is in his seventh year as an alderman for Jones Creek.
CLUTE
Incumbent mayor Calvin Shiflet has filed for reelection. He will face Erick Aguilar, who resigned from his council seat representing Ward B to seek the higher office.
Incumbent Frances Vaughn has filed to keep her Ward E seat and will face Robert Akerstrom.
ANGLETON ISD
Two candidates have filed to run in Angleton ISD’s school board Position 4, including current Angleton City Councilman Mike Sillavan and Joel McKinnon, officials from Superintendent Phil Edwards’ office said.
Sillavan previously served on the school board prior to his time on city council.
Incumbent Tommy Gaines has also filed to run for reelection in Position 3, district officials said.
ANGLETON
With Sillavan surrendering Position 1 and Cody Vasut not seeking reelection to Position 3 to seek a seat in the Texas Legislature, both positions are open. Mayor Pro Tem John Wright has filed to run for reelection
Attorney Travis Townsend has filed to run for council after losing the election to Cecil Booth last year.
Townsend is seeking Position 1, city officials said.
RICHWOOD
All of the incumbent council members up for reelection have filed to run again, City Secretary Kirsten Garcia said.
They include Mike Johnson in Position 1, Mark Brown II in Position 4 and Katie Johnson in Position 5. No one else has filed, Garcia said.
OYSTER CREEK
Lonnie Carr Jr. has returned his election packet, according to City Secretary Andi Ford. Carr is the incumbent for Position 3.
Harold Vandergrifft and Darrell Raska, who hold Positions 4 and 5, respectively, have not returned the packets they picked up, Ford said.
BAILEY’S PRAIRIE
Mayor Tammy Mutina is up for reelection and has already filed to keep the seat, she said.
Aldermen Ray Wagner, Michelle Powless and Tom Belmore are up for reelection as well and have filed to keep their seats, Mutina said. As of Thursday, no other packets had been picked up.
HOLIDAY LAKES
Arbutus Nolasco, who holds the position of Alderman 1, picked up and returned her election packet, Town Secretary Cindy Clark said.
Mayor Norman Schroeder and Sarah Brown, the incumbent for Alderman Position 2, are also up for reelection and have already filed. No other packets have been picked up, Clark said.
IOWA COLONY
“We’ve had two more file for Position 1,” City Secretary Kayleen Rosser said Friday. Both Douglas Marshall Chumley and Waylan Rhodes have picked up and returned election packets, she said.
Sydney Hargroder has already filed for Position 1, and Rebecca M. Hester has filed for Position 2. Those seats are held by Susan Cottrell and Arnetta Murray, respectively, but neither incumbent has filed for reelection, Rosser said.
SWEENY HOSPITAL DISTRICT
“Two of our board members have refiled,” said Cindy Burge, executive assistant to the Sweeny Hospital CEO.
A total of four positions are up for election this cycle, she said.
Vice President Mason Nichols has refiled for his position, and board member Scott Swift has refiled as well. Secretary Patti Foster is expected to refile but has not yet done so, and board member Don Schulte picked up the application Friday morning but has not yet returned it, Burge said.
Terms last for two years, and are not compensated, Burge said.
SURFSIDE BEACH
Longtime Mayor Larry Davison has two challengers this election cycle, City Secretary Amanda Davenport said, including Councilman Greg Bisso and Surfside Beach property owner Jason Mass, she said.
Four residents have filed to run for two open council positions, including incumbent Jennie Green-Prats, former councilwoman Peggy Power Llewellyn, Mark Wilson and Paul Hermonat.
OTHER CITIES
WEST COLUMBIA: Firefighter Donnie Congdon Jr. has filed for Council Position 2, a seat now held by Charley Tindol.
FREEPORT: Ward C incumbent Sandra Loeza has filed for reelection.
COLUMBIA-BRAZORIA ISD: Position 6 Trustee Jackie Gotcher and Position 7 Trustee Linda Huebner have filed for reelection, meaning all three incumbents are on the ballot.
SWEENY ISD: Two incumbents will have challengers this time around. Joel Meador has filed for Position 5 and will face incumbent Jan Reddoch, and Devin Randon has filed for Position 1 and will face incumbent Connie McAda.
