Clute, TX (77531)

Today

Foggy early. Then periods of showers late. Areas of patchy fog. Low 59F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Foggy early. Then periods of showers late. Areas of patchy fog. Low 59F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.