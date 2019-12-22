Marriages filed with the Brazoria County Clerk’s Office from Dec. 7 to Dec. 20:
Jason Allen Ross and Haley Roxanne Hoffman, Dec. 8
Williams M Tigner, III and Cassandra Cantu Marksberry, Dec. 8
Eddy Roy Anderson and Lois Jean Williams, Dec. 13
Michael Brandon Nichols and Tanya Jennifer Kersh, Dec. 13
Tristian Alan Palacios and Katlynn Nicole Hudson, Dec. 13
Gary William James Ondras and Brittney Esquivel Gallardo, Dec. 13
Eric Nathaniel Reeves and Deeadra Maureen Smith, Dec. 13
Michael David Moore and Rachael Ellice Holst, Dec. 16
Jason Christopher Hurta and Zoey Anne Holtry, Dec. 16
Godfrey John Fuller and Angela Patricia Collins, Dec. 17
Charles Colton Meador and Natalie Escobar, Dec. 18
