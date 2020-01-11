LAKE JACKSON
A mmar Habib, an award-winning author of seven published books, six of which have been best-sellers, learned one of his most important life lessons in seventh grade, he told the audience at Brazosport ISD’s second Scholars Banquet.
The 2011 graduate from Brazoswood High School and 2015 graduate from Brazosport College joined the school football team in seventh grade but wanted to quite when he found it not to his liking. His father imparted in him a philosophy he still carries: What’s important is not succeeding, but simply not quitting on what you’ve committed to doing.
“He told me, ‘You don’t quit where you start,’” Habib said. “What he cared about was that I finished something I started.”
The roughly 50 seniors from Brazosport and Brazoswood high schools honored Thursday followed through on their academic goals by meeting a rigorous academic standard during their high school careers. Each satisfied at least one of three criteria to earn Thursday’s recognition, Assistant Superintendent Brian Cole said.
“First, they successfully earned 18 or more college credit hours prior to this school year,” Cole said. “Second, they were identified as an AP Scholar, AP Scholar with Honor, with Distinction or as a National AP Scholar. … Third, they received a letter of commendation or were identified as a semifinalist or finalist for the National Merit Scholar program. These students received some of the top scores in the nation on their PSAT test as juniors.”
AP Scholars received scores of three or higher on three or more Advanced Placement exams, while AP Scholars with Honor received an average of 3.25 on all AP exams taken, and scores of three or higher on four or more exams. AP Scholars with Distinction are students who received an average of 3.5 on all AP exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more exams. National AP Scholars received an average of four or higher on all AP exams taken, and scores of at least four on eight or more exams, Cole said.
That high achievement is what Brazosport ISD aims to deliver,m Superintendent Danny Massey said.
“Our most important goal in education is to ensure students are learning at high levels,” Massey said.
Students were given the opportunity to make a short speech at the podium, recognizing a teacher of their choice who has impacted them. The majority of them thanked school teachers, coaches, religious leaders or family members who have taught.
In his speech, Habib emphasized how success is not always the greatest motivator. He spoke about his experiences writing and submitting his books for publication and how it took many rejections — many failures, in a sense — to lead to one success.
When you achieve something, it’s not about the one great act or achievement, but about the small daily habits that other people may not see, which snowball into achievement, he said.
“Failure and success aren’t opposites, because failure actually leads to success,” Habib said. “I always equated success to results. One thing I’ve learned is success is not a destination — success is progression. Winning is not everything, but the effort to win is.”
