ANGLETON — The jury was excused three times during the testimony Tuesday of Carrie Sullivan, fiancée of defendant Joshua Schnizer, after she was subpoenaed by the state to testify. Outside the presence of the jury, 412th District Judge Justin Gilbert reminded Sullivan she was under oath at least three times, due in part to several statements she gave claiming to not recall certain events and conversations.
The state and defense both rested in the trial of Schnizer, 40, the man accused of aggravated assault in an incident that left 33-year-old Canadian contractor Adam Arsenault dead last March.
A Brazoria County jury is expected to begin deliberations in the case this morning.
One of the conversations Sullivan claimed to not recall included a recorded phone call from the Brazoria County jail between Schnizer and Sullivan after his May 2019 arrest.
“You made the front page of the news,” Sullivan is heard saying on the recording from May 24.
“What does it say?” Schnizer replied in the recording.
After Sullivan read him the news article and some discussion, Schnizer responded, saying “That’s not good.”
“They cremated (Arsenault) so they can’t get anything off of him,” Schnizer said in the recorded phone call outside the presence of the jury. “You can’t take a drunk man or a dead man’s testimony. He split my ear up when he came to the front seat. ... That man attacked me, period. He jumped out of the car, period.”
At the time of his death, Arsenault feared for his life and exited a truck moving about 50 mph at 1:30 a.m. on Highway 332, prosecutor Josh Golden said.
Arsenault and Schnizer had met at a bar earlier in the evening and discussed getting drugs, witnesses testified.
While Schnizer took money from Arsenault, he did not have intentions to give the Canadian man any drugs, witnesses testified.
After leaving together from a Freeport bar, Schnizer, Arsenault and another man, Muhammad Usman, made their way back toward Lake Jackson with Usman driving, Golden said.
During the ride, Arsenault became agitated he was not going to get any drugs and attacked Schnizer from where he sat in the back seat, Usman previously testified.
Schnizer then turned from where he was sitting in the front passenger seat and engaged in a physical fight with Arsenault, Usman said.
Schnizer admitted to having a knife during the altercation but said he did not use it to threaten Arsenault, he told Lake Jackson police detectives in a recorded interview.
Arsenault felt he was in danger and texted his ex-girlfriend that he wasn’t being allowed to exit the car, Golden said.
Moments later, Arsenault exited the vehicle where he was hit and killed by two cars on Highway 332, Golden said.
Sullivan testified Schnizer has a drinking problem and that alcohol probably factored into his actions from that night.
Indicating Schnizer left their Lake Jackson home sometime after sunset March 6, Sullivan testified she didn’t see him “for at least three days” and was furious when he returned with a few scratches on his neck, she said.
Sullivan admitted to having called law enforcement previously in 2018 when she felt threatened by Schnizer during an episode where he might have been intoxicated, she testified.
Department of Public Safety forensic scientist Jennifer Young testified swabs taken from Usman’s truck after the incident could not rule out the presence of blood belonging to one individual, she said.
The tests indicated the DNA found on the swabs most likely belonged to Arsenault, she told the jury.
Schnizer has remained in the Brazoria County jail on a $100,000 bond since his arrest in May.
If convicted of the second-degree felony, he faces up to 20 years in prison.
The trial will resume at 9 a.m. in the Brazoria County Courthouse, 111 E. Locust St. in the 412th District Court.
