LAKE JACKSON — Brazosport College student Gilbert Mwihaki has been named a semifinalist for the prestigious Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship through the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation.
Through this selective award, the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation supports high-achieving community college students as they transfer to some of the best four-year institutions in the country to complete their bachelor’s degrees.
Mwihaki is one of 456 semifinalists chosen from a pool of nearly 1,500 applicants attending 311 community colleges in 45 states and the District of Columbia.
“We are thrilled to have a Jack Kent Cooke Transfer Scholarship semifinalist, and Gilbert is most deserving of this recognition,” said Brazosport College Phi Theta Kappa co-advisor Cassie Bruner. “While he is focused on his academics and maintains a stellar GPA, Gilbert’s involvement on campus helped ... His intellect, ambition, servant leadership and personality made him a wonderful candidate for this prestigious scholarship and we are hopeful that he is named a finalist in April.”
At Brazosport College, Mwihaki is the Vice President of Leadership for the Psi Psi chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, a member of the Student￼ Government Association and has served on various college committees as a student representative. “I’m really excited to be a semifinalist for this prestigious scholarship,” Mwihaki said. “It’s a blessing to have this opportunity and I’m so thankful to God and everyone who has helped me get to this point.” Cooke Transfer Scholars are selected based on their exceptional academic ability and achievement, financial need, persistence, service to others, and leadership. Students must be currently-enrolled community college students or recent graduates residing in the United States. “Year after year, we are impressed by the incredible talent and resolve of community college students,” said Seppy Basili, executive director of the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation.
Recipients will be announced in April. Selected scholars receive financial support for up to three years, comprehensive educational advising and the chance to connect with fellow Cooke Scholars. For information about the Jack Kent Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship, visit jkcf.org.
