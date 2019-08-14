The price of Clute’s new ambulance is quoted at $159,000. An article in Tuesday’s edition stated a different number.
Brazos Monthly
Gulf Coast Giants
Today's e-Edition
Latest News
- Commissioners hope to appoint retired judge as temporary replacement
- Young Ladycats trying to put things together on court
- Danbury teen learns power of politics at Boys State
- Richwood resident memorialized with bench
- Beyond High School: Waddy making a difference at next level
- Gulf Coast Wildlife Rescue a beacon of hope for area animals
- CONVERSATIONS WITH GIN: Chicken salad good for summer
- Richwood won't go up on tax rate
Most Popular
Articles
- Man dead after Rosharon shooting
- Woman, doctor who drowned on resort island were Angleton co-workers
- Driver in fatal crash indicted
- LARRY PARKS: Fish hook snags something new
- Brazoria man sentenced for child sexual assault
- Lawerence “Low” Keith Holden Sr.
- Clarion's new season to to bring local artists, Grammy winners
- Vernon Albert (Bert) Richardson III
- Larry Darnell Wright
- County court-at-law judge resigning to run for congress
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- MICHAEL MORRIS: Nursery rhyme was wrong: Words hurting us (16)
- Letter to editor for July 25, 2019 (15)
- OUR VIEWPOINT: Pointing fingers won't fix shootings (5)
- GUEST COLUMN: Using tragedy for division is offensive (5)
- OUR VIEWPOINT: Lawmakers need to take election maps seriously (3)
- OUR VIEWPOINT: Unfair claims of racism hurt legitimate cases (3)
- YVONNE MINTZ: Crazy haze shrouds Sullivan-Bonnen fight (3)
- Texas Democrats sue over Michael Quinn Sullivan and House Speaker Dennis Bonnen meeting (3)
- ROSS RAMSEY: GOP exodus from House poorly timed (3)
- ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: There is progress in the world of human trafficking (2)
Online Poll
Too soon?
Not too long ago, the state mandated school couldn't start until the week before Labor Day, then provided ways for schools to exempt themselves — which all in southern Brazoria County have done. When should schools start their new school year?
You voted:
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Top Ads
Promotions
$9,000
Promotions
- Updated
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.