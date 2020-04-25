SWEENY — Kyler Klepac was waiting in line at the Houston Livestock Show with her heifer, and her brother, Nash Smith, was right there hoping to show as well when news broke neither would get a chance.
The Houston Rodeo shut down amid coronavirus concerns 11 days ahead of its scheduled March 22 finale, robbing high school seniors of their last opportunity to compete on one of the biggest stages possible.
Klepac, a junior, is glad she has one more year of school at Sweeny High School, she said, but she feels bad for her friends who won’t have a chance to show next year.
“After that happened, it was upsetting for me, but seeing my friends who won’t be able to show, I know that’s tough,” Klepac said. “It was our last year being able to all show together, and also our first year being able to show together.”
Smith, a seventh-grade student at Sweeny Junior High School, was waiting not too far behind his sister when the rodeo cancellation became public knowledge.
“We had been sitting there waiting all day, and then they shut us down,” Smith said. “It was pretty sad because we meet a lot of people that were all looking forward to this, but then it got shut down.
This is his first year showing, he said.
Smith won three grand championships so far with his heifer, named Miss MS One For The Money 767G8TG, or TG, for short.
Klepac, the Brangus Queen from 2019-20, serves on the Texas Junior Brangus Board of Directors and has won multiple jackpot shows. Next year, Klepac will be doing the practicum and has a younger heifer she is training to take to majors competition.
After graduation, she hopes to get an animal science degree at Texas A&M, she said.
“It’s similar to what we are all hoping to do in our Ag class because we all have the same interests,” Klepac said.
A chance was still missed to compete with her heifer MS JLS Hypnotic 789FE, or Hippie, Klecpac won’t be able to get back, she said.
“It’s different for me because I worked so hard for my older heifer. She is 2 years old, so I didn’t realize that when I showed in San Antonio, that it would be my last time to show,” Klepac said. “Hopefully they can start reopening now so that I can show off my older heifer; she’s supposed to have a baby soon.”
Being in FFA is a family bonding experience, Klepac said.
“I started in seventh grade, and I scrambled, and I think I caught a calf and we had a lot of family bonding in this barn for many, many months,” Klepac said. “And then he just started this year, so it’s great to have the whole family showing, because before it was just me.”
The siblings are competing against each other because they’re showing the same breed, their mother said.
“Whether they are 9 or 18 years old, they’re still competing against each other,” she said.
Klepac said while she enjoys the friendly competition, it’s sometimes hard to compete against someone from the same household.
“It’s very bittersweet because when you lose against your sibling because the calves come out of your barn because at home we work as a team, but then we’re competing against each other,” Klepac said.
Sweeny High School Ag Teacher and FFA Advisor Scott A. Jones said both Klepac and Smith are excelling in the program.
“Both kids were doing so well and they were hoping to compete,” said Jones. “I hope things clear up so they get too sooner than later.”
