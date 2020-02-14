MANVEL — Comic conventions aren’t for everybody, but this year’s BrazCon Teen Comic Convention and Geek-fest promises activities that will appeal to those outside the grenre’s regular crowd.
The fourth annual BrazCon will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Manvel High School, 19601 Highway 6, which is hosting it for the second time.
The doors open at 8:45 a.m., vendors open 15 minutes later and sessions start at 10 a.m., she said.
“Tickets are free, but they cannot enter the building unless they have one,” she said. Participants can visit Eventbrite.com and search “BrazCon” to register.
While the event is geared to tweens and teens, there are activities for younger children and some things that will appeal to adults, Williamson said.
A DJ will play Korean pop music, as well Japanese pop and music that is anime-based, which is something the kids have requested in previous years, she said. He also will do a Disney sing-along, which could appeal to the younger children. For the first time, there will also be live music, a wizard rock band called Percy and the Prefects, whose music is based on the Harry Potter series of books, she said.
“Each year we try to incorporate something a little bit new or different and have a different theme, so this year’s theme is music,” Williamson said.
“Essentially, it’s gonna cater to a bunch of different aspects, from anime to ‘Star Wars’ to all kinds of things,” said Barbie Love, Rodeo Palms Junior High School librarian and the vendor contact for BrazCon.
There will be arts and crafts and gaming sessions, cosplay, panel presentations with voice actors and cartoonist Davy Jones, and with Young Adult author April Henry, the organizers said.
People dressed up as Star Wars’ 501st legion will be walking around for photo opportunities, while World of Warcraft’s Daggerath will teach swordplay with fake swords, Love said.
“I believe we will even have someone teaching Quidditch outside,” she said.
Altogether, there will be about 85 vendors or activities for people to explore, Love said.
While BrazCon is meant to provide family-friendly fun, there are also opportunities to learn, Williamson said.
“We always include STEM or STEAM activities,” she said. “We want this event to be fun learning for the kids — where they can learn and have fun, and they don’t even know they’re learning.
“I think it’ll be a really great BrazCon,” Williamson said.
