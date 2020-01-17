FREEPORT — A 35-year-old Angleton man is dead after his vehicle crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey said.
Heavy fog throughout the area likely contributed to the Thursday morning crash, Garivey said, but the exact cause is still being investigated.
About 8:30 a.m., a man driving a 2009 Dodge Dakota crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler that was stopped at a light in the 5000 block of Highway 332, Garivey said.
The 35-year-old man driving the Dodge truck was pronounced dead on the scene, Garivey said.
“We’re looking at fog as contributing factors,” Garivey said. “There was a cell phone found nearby so there’s always the possibility he may have been on his phone, but it’s still being investigated. But there’s no doubt that heavy fog contributed to it and there was no indication he was speeding.”
The man driving the tractor-trailer for a Houston-based company was not injured in the crash, Garivey said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.