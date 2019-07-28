ANGLETON — Brazoria County will be home to one of only 76 emergency pet disaster trailers throughout the country after its application through the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service was approved by the American Kennel Club.
With three major disasters over the last four years, county officials said they saw a need for more assistance for animals in times of disaster — whether that’s from a hurricane or anything else, said Jessica Chase, an AgriLife agricultural and natural resources extension agent for Brazoria County.
The trailer is equipped to support 65 companion animals at one time, Chase said. It’ll also have crates, leashes, bowls, a microchip scanner and a generator.
“We have supplies and a great disaster plan in place, and we have for the last few years, but any assistance we can add for the county is great,” Chase said.
The pet trailer is a mobile unit that will work in conjunction with animal shelters during disasters, Chase added.
While the application has been approved, a regional American Kennel Club affiliate must raise matching funds for the grant, Chase said.
Once the Texas Coastal Brittany Club collects $12,000, the remaining balance for the trailer’s cost will be allocated by the parent American Kennel Club, Chase said.
“We’re just really excited to help provide this for Brazoria County,” said Amanda McGavin, secretary of the Houston-based regional club. “We’re hoping it can inspire other kennel clubs to think of doing something like this in their counties.”
McGavin said fundraising is done through raffles during local dog agility trials and the organization has already collected more than $2,500 in support of the animal trailer.
“The dog agility community has been really generous,” McGavin said.
The general public also can make donations to the American Kennel Club Reunite Disaster Relief website for the pet trailer, McGavin said.
“We already have a raffle planned during our September agility trial. Once the funds are raised, the trailer will be delivered within 90 days,” McGavin said.
