ANGLETON — For anyone who could use a good dose of laughter, Raymond Orta plans to deliver the right medicine.
Orta will perform a comedy show at 9 p.m. Saturday at the Star of Texas Event Center, formerly Bobby Joe’s Ballroom, 14027 S. Highway 288-B in Angleton. Doors will open at 7 p.m.
It’s a new venue many people don’t know about, said Jim Luna, a member of the Pan-American Civic Association who is sponsoring the event. “It used to be a ballroom back in the day. It’s a game room now in the front … (The owner) cut it in half and made a really nice venue for about 250 people.”
“I’m supremely excited about this show,” Orta said. “We’re more than anything bringing together a really bad-ass show for the people out there.”
The event will feature an opening performance from comedian Israel Garcia, who has been touring with Orta and is “just a phenomenal, funny guy,” Orta said. John “Polar Bear” Gonzalez and Jesse Payton also will perform.
“He’s gone viral way more times than I have on Facebook and on Snapchat,” Orta said of Gonzalez. “He’s got a real big following, and he’s very funny, too.”
Part of what drives Orta to perform alongside other comedians is to bring as much laughter and enjoyment to the audience as possible, he said.
“I don’t choose openers that are not funny to make me look funnier by comparison,” Orta said. “I like to put out opening comedians that are super funny — that way the audience goes home getting the best bang for their buck. I like making sure people know they’re gonna get laughter from beginning to end.”
The last time Orta came to the Brazosport area, he opened for Cheech and Chong two or three years ago, Luna said. Orta has “skyrocketed” in popularity since the, Luna said.
Orta credits Luna with reaching out and giving him “amazing opportunities” to open for big shows or headline shows of his own.
“He was able to see the talent that I bring and he gave me a shot to headline and bring my own guys,” Orta said. “He knows that we put on a quality show.”
Quality is important to Orta, whose shows are unscripted, he said.
“You’ll never see the same show twice with me,” he said.
An unscripted show allows for the comedy to be natural and organic, and to go with the flow of the audience, he said.
In addition to stand-up comedy, Orta does beatboxing and impressions, he said. Much of his shows consist of ad lib and improv, he said.
“I really feel laughter is the best medicine in the world,” Orta said. “I want the person that really needs the laugh the most to get it the most. … I’m there to make people overdose on laughter.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.