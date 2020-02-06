LAKE JACKSON — City officials are considering their options to ditch some drainage problems.
The Lake Jackson City Council discussed authorization for an emergency repair contract Monday evening. The council showed photos of damage to the drainage outfall at the Flag Lake drainage channel, including an alarming sinkhole, that prompted the need for repair.
The area under discussion included the drainage ditches east, south and west of Highway 332. Pipes are blocked in the area, and City Engineer Sal Aguirre said there have been sinkholes from Oleander Street to Canal Street. Through the years, the city has had to fill in these sinkholes repeatedly.
“We got one right there at the mouth of Canal,” Aguirre said. “There’s a parkway that runs in the rear of the subdivision there and also goes into the actual grade adjacent that belongs to them. (Matula & Matula Construction) came to us and requested that we partner in one of these thermoset liners that they’ve been using.”
Thermoset liner is a prepolymer material that protects metal surfaces from corrosion. It is highly resistant to damage, but also very expensive, so the city considered two other options as well. One was to remove and replace the existing metal pipes, which have been there for at least 40 years, Aguirre said. That option would be $141,000. They also looked at removing the pipes and installingan open channel with a lined bottom instead.
“And of course the third one is the thermoset. The estimate of that one is $371,404,” Aguirre said, a tough number for the city due to budget constraints. “We decided that we could probably tackle that option of removing and replacing with high-density polyethylene pipes.”
“Why is it so much more expensive?,” Council Member Matthew Broadhus asked of the thermoset option. “Is there some benefit to it that we don’t need in this particular application?”
Aguirre explained that it enables a trenchless build that comes in handy when installing pipe around streets or in a population-dense area where digging might be hazardous. In this instance, however, trench installation won’t be any problem.
Of the area to be repaired, 220 out of 240 feet belong to the city. The other 20 feet belong Matula & Matula, which has expressed willingness to pay the city for its portion or remove that amount from what the city owes the company for previous work.
“The funding, we have a balance in the 2017 infrastructure bond, and that’s where we would take the $150,000 from,” Mayor Bob Sipple said. “We do have the funding to do this project.”
Ultimately council approved the authorization.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.